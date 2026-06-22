Remaining Catholic–Despite It All

Each week during June, the month in which much of the world celebrates Pride, Bondings 2.0 will be share at least one story of Catholics who are “Pilgrims of Pride.”

“So, this being out and proud, and also a committed, practicing Catholic – how does that work, exactly?”

Many of you may have also been asked some version of this question many times– or have asked it yourself – I claim no uniqueness here. Nor – spoiler alert! – do I have a simple answer. What I have is my life, to this point, and that is how it “works,” so far.

My response usually starts with “Pull up a chair,” or “How much time do you have?” There is no elevator-speech version. Anyone genuinely interested understands that the response is going to involve an actual conversation, often including stories. The beauty part is that the questioner often shares at least one story, too: people seldom ask this unless there’s a story behind their questioning.

I get it more often than some because of the public-ness of my Catholicism. I have been an educator for most of my adult life, for much of that time teaching in Catholic high schools – and not just teaching, but teaching Theology. So my employment has pretty much said “yep, Catholic” to even the most casual observer for quite a long time. But besides those casual observers, there are my students. I consider it an honor when they respect and trust me enough to ask, and I always tell them that, regardless of whatever else I say in reply. This alone is one way it “works” for me.

I am also an active member of a Catholic parish – a lector, Eucharistic minister, and a catechist. The first two ministries make me more visible: in the last, I assist people who choose to become Catholic.

So it no longer surprises me when the question is posed in some way. Nor does it bother me, except in the rare case when it’s asked to confront, implying there’s something wrong with me, if I remain Catholic despite etc., etc. My policy parallels this blog’s discussion rules, which say “We will not approve any comments that tell people to leave the Catholic Church,” and for the same reason. Someone who dares to tell me, directly or not, that I should leave the Church, as if they or anyone else have the right to decide that for me, is clearly not really looking for an honest discussion.

The “or anyone else” in the previous sentence is significant: brutal honesty requires admitting that part of my ‘why do I stay in the Church?’ is: I’ll be damned if I’m going to let somebody else decide I don’t belong.

Spite is not a noble motivation, but the logic underlying it is sound: I am just as much a member of the Mystical Body of Christ as anyone else is. Why should I leave the Church simply because some of its members and regulations make me feel unwelcome? I guess the petty way to express it is that, if I left, I would be ‘letting them win.’ But the more dignified expression is that I have too much respect and love for the sacramental and faith ties that make me a branch of the vine that is Christ to allow anything external to cut me off.

But you might say I did not choose my membership: as a cradle Catholic, it was chosen for me when my parents put the white dress on little baby Michael and had me baptized, and then sent me to a Catholic school where I was prepared for the other sacraments. Yet I do choose to stay, when walking away and joining another church, or none, would be perfectly possible.

While I can catalogue many reasons for leaving, it is harder to articulate how being Catholic, despite all, just feels right. A skeptic might ask if it’s just a form of Stockholm syndrome – have I just been unconsciously trained to identify with my oppressors? I can only respond with my experience, not with analytical arguments. When I explored other religious associations, I appreciated and respected the experiences I had in different congregations, but they just didn’t fit. It’s like when you realize you’ve put your underwear on backwards (don’t lie, you’ve done this, too). Externally everything may look fine, but you can tell something isn’t right.

I would love to hear your responses (use the “Comments” section for this post), but here are my two most concrete reasons for staying Catholic-while-gay. One is simply the sheer amount of progress I have seen in my own lifetime. I am old enough to have been deeply closeted in high school (late 70s-early 80s), where the only gay presence was a few teachers and students who were the subjects of whispered speculation and rude jokes. Much more recently, I have taught at two Catholic high schools which have active extracurricular groups, officially approved and supported by the administration, supporting queer students and staff. Unless you have experienced this yourself, you may not realize how vast a change it is.

The other is my experience as an OCIA (Order of Christian Initiation for Adults) catechist for more than 20 years now. It began when I had just returned to active involvement in my parish and was discerning where I could give my time and effort, and a friend suggested I join him on the then-RCIA team. I said yes, suppressing my initial reaction of, “hell, I have enough trouble understanding why I’m in the Church: am I really cut out to help people join it?”

Gradually I realized that this is exactly why I stay: first, fellow Catholics who believed, “You’re perfect for it.” Then much more powerfully: every year, seeing the Holy Spirit draw people – many of them just as queer as me – to become Catholic. This is enough to remind me why I’m here to stay.

—Michaelangelo Allocca, June 22, 2026