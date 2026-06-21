Time and Again, the Same Message: ‘Do Not Be Afraid’

Today’s reflection is from Mike O’Donnell, a member of Dignity/Washington and a theology and philosophy teacher.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

“Do not be afraid” is repeated three times in today’s Gospel. “Fear no one” . . . “do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul” . . . and “do not be afraid, you are worth more than many sparrows.”

When I hear the phrase “do not be afraid,” I can’t help but think of Saint Pope John Paul II. I know that John Paul II may not be the favorite pope of everyone in the LGBTQ+ community but stay with me. John Paul used this phrase in his inaugural homily on October 22, 1978. “Do not be afraid,” he said, and this went on to become a kind of refrain throughout his papacy.

In the next sentence of that homily, he said, “Open wide the doors for Christ. To his saving power open the boundaries of states, economic and political systems, the vast fields of culture, civilization, and development. Do not be afraid. Christ knows what is in man.”

If we think of these words in light of the global politics of the late 1970s, it becomes quite profound. John Paul II had grown up in Nazi-occupied Poland and later lived under Soviet domination. Remember that in the late 1970s, the Soviet Union still controlled Poland and much of Eastern Europe. He was speaking to a world, both East and West, that had been shaped by fear. So when he said, “Do not be afraid,” he was speaking into very real systems of control and repression, systems that had marked his life from childhood.

There is a lesson there for us, too: Do not be afraid of oppressive governments. Do not be afraid to live and speak our truth publicly, especially as out LGBTQ+ people. Do not let fear silence our consciences.

Whether John Paul fully understood the reach of his words or not, they have carried further than he could have imagined. Sometimes the Spirit gives the Church words that reach beyond their original context.

“Do not be afraid” is a call to the LGBTQ+ community. It calls us to remember our dignity and that we are made in the image and likeness of God, no matter our sexual orientation or gender identity. While many in the institutional Church have preached fear to the LGBTQ+ community, we are called to proclaim something different: comfort and care. A famous prayer from Saint Teresa of Ávila states, “Let nothing disturb you, let nothing frighten you. God alone suffices.” There is no fear in that meditation.

“Do not be afraid” emboldens us. We need not fear authoritarian governments. They may have the power to kill the body, but they cannot kill the soul. They may be able to fire us, to ban our marriages, to limit our medical care, but they do not have the power to destroy who we are before God. Saint Oscar Romero once said, “If they kill me, I will rise again in my people.” We will not go away.

“Do not be afraid” also challenges us to possess moral courage, even in the darkest of times, whether that be Nazi-occupied Poland, the Soviet bloc, or our own system, which at times feels like it is teetering toward authoritarianism. The truth of the Gospel and the truth of who we are cannot be whispered in the darkness. It must be proclaimed from the housetops. Saint Maximilian Kolbe, himself a victim of the Nazis, once said, “The most deadly poison of our time is indifference.” Fear, if we let it take hold, can easily become indifference: the quiet decision not to act, not to speak, not to take a risk.

But if we’re honest, fear does not disappear all at once. “Do not be afraid” is not a switch we flip, but a life we grow into. It’s something we practice, little by little, each time we choose honesty over hiding, each time we choose courage over silence, each time we trust that we are known and loved by God. The truth is that even when we have courage, fear will still be there. But fear doesn’t get the final word. Brave firefighters who rush into burning buildings certainly know fear, but they go in anyway, because it’s the right thing to do.

The final word belongs to the God who knows us, the God who values us, the God who counts the hairs on our heads, and who tells us, again and again, “You are worth more than many sparrows. Do not be afraid.”

—Mike O’Donnell, June 21, 2026