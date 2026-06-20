A Gay Father’s Lament Over an Empty Pew

In honor of Father’s Day tomorrow, we present this open letter written by Andy Buechel-Rieger, a married gay father who is Assistant Professor of Religious Studies in the Liberal Arts Department of Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his PhD in Theological Studies from Emory University and is the author of That We Might Become God: The Queerness of Creedal Christianity (Cascade, 2015).

To the family that left our parish upon the baptism of our son:

I have considered various ways to communicate with you because it seems most honest to address you directly. We never had an opportunity to speak about any of the separation that happened. As you chose not to speak with our parish priest when invited, I haven’t reached out. If you happen upon this and find it presumptuous, I am sincerely sorry. I believe, however, that our situation is far from unique, so others may also benefit from it

First, let me tell you about two of the most meaningful events that have happened to me—both occurred in 2025. In the spring, my husband and I were, as a matter of law, declared to be the fathers of our son. He was eight years old at the time, had been living with us as foster parents for months, and is our delight. On that day, legally, we were allowed to say formally to him what I hope we’d been showing for far longer: “You are our beloved son.”

In the fall, the second event occurred. Our son was told the same words by God, through and with the church, when he received the sacraments of Baptism and First Holy Communion. A boy who had been yearning for a stable community had found one. He was very excited to wear his suit—he knew it was a special day; he blushed so hard when everyone in our parish church clapped for him.

The three of us are all very fortunate to have our parish family. It’s no secret that my husband and I are married, nor that the boy who started attending Mass with us is our child. In fact, I am a eucharistic minister and sometimes lector. We have never felt less than welcome by our priest, deacons, or fellow parishioners. I imagine some of them are uncomfortable, or might even disagree, with our marriage and adoption. They never treat us with anything less than respect and fellowship, though. Some of them cried with us when the baptism happened; others made a special point of coming to that Mass to join us in celebration, even though they had to adjust their schedules to do so.

Unfortunately, when we returned the next week, our priest told us that a family had left the parish because of this liturgical event and our participation in the parish. You wrote to make it clear to him why you were leaving, but apparently didn’t reply to his request to discuss things further. Even though Father of course never told us who you were, since we have been a community for some time, your absence was noticeable. After all, we’ve passed toys back to your children when they dropped them from the pew in front of us.

When I told my family and friends about your departure, many of them were angry, others acquiescent: these are just the things that happen in a church divided on LGBTQ issues. As for me, I mostly felt sad. A sacrament of incorporation and unity had caused separation. My son’s reception into full communion with the church made you exit communion with us. Technically, I suppose, we’re all still Catholic and thus part of the same church. Nevertheless, we are no longer able to break bread together.

I wish I knew better what made you make this decision. Did you truly just discover we were a same-sex couple when we were asked in front of the congregation what we wanted from the church for our son? Was it the public acknowledgement of our relationship that placed some final straw to break your backs? Are we simply sinners and dissenters in your eyes, those whom you must avoid for your own—or your children’s—sake? Do you think we are a scandal? What exactly did you understand us to have been doing together at all of those previous Masses when we extended peace to one another?

One of the innumerable things I find valuable about the Catholic tradition is that we are a community created by something other than natural family or affinity. Though we often choose a parish that fits our sensibilities, at the end of the day we are held together by something deeper than that—our oneness in Christ granted freely to us in Baptism. Neither my son, nor I, nor you earned our place in church through anything we have done, and I trust that nothing we can do will ever be able to fully separate us. When we prayed together at Mass, we weren’t coming together because we agreed on everything or approved of each other; we were brought together by the Holy Spirit to live out Jesus’s prayer that all might be one (John 17:21). We did not choose each other for community—God did. This is one of the greatest gifts and challenges of Baptism.

I also wonder what it was that most troubled you. After all, the one actually receiving the sacraments, even if one disapproves of his parents, did nothing wrong. How can his entry into the church be anything other than a source of joy, even if you consider our situation to be “irregular?”

Your absence is a wound for us, but I also can’t bring myself to be angry with you. I have no window into your hearts, consciences, or lives. I do miss you, though. I hope that, when all is said and done, we might one day be able to come together around the table of Jesus and delight in the deep connection we have there, even if you never fully approve of us. And that you get to know our son: he really is an incredible boy.

Your brother, baptised in Christ,

Andy