Survey of Italy’s LGBTQ+ Catholic Groups Reveals Rich Diversity

A survey of LGBTQ+ Catholic groups in Italy found 58 distinct groups which, taken together, represent “a constellation of vibrant realities—realities that weave together faith, relationships, and community, no longer holding them apart,” according to the organization overseeing the research.

La Tenda di Gionata (“Jonathan’s Tent”), an Italian Catholic LGBTQ+ organization, conducted a census of LGBTQ+ Catholic groups across Italy in 2025 in an attempt to understand and strengthen the network of support for LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families. The need to build and reinforce such a network is clear: according to the report summarized by Innocenzo Pontillo for Gionata.org, the most common sentiment expressed by individuals seeking the support of Jonathan’s Tent is a simple phrase: “I thought I was alone. Then I found out I wasn’t.” Pontillo commented:

“[This phrase] speaks volumes. “It tells of the loneliness experienced by many LGBTQ+ Christians and their parents within Christian communities. It conveys the weight of a silence borne for a long time, but also the wonder of discovering that someone else, elsewhere, was enduring the same struggle—facing the same questions, and pursuing the same search for faith and meaning.”

The census found several interesting trends amongst the 58 groups, including a common tendency of groups to bring together members of diverse backgrounds: LGBTQ+ Catholics, parents of LGBTQ+ children, young people, and allies– a diversity that suggests “a resistance to fragmentation and a preference for shared relational spaces, in which difference is not separated, but inhabited.”

Each of these distinct groups, present within the surveyed organizations, carries their own important role, says Pontillo.

Women, present in a majority of the organizations (59.6%), play central roles particularly in the organization of relationships–work that largely goes unseen and unrecognized. Trans people, explicitly present in only 22.4% of the surveyed groups, nonetheless have a lasting impact. The report stated:

“[The presence of trans people] forces groups to question the language, rituals, bodies and images of God, opening processes of change that affect the entire community, not just those directly involved. In this sense, transgender people act as real ecclesial revelators of the tensions between lived life and inherited religious languages.”

Catholic parents of LGBTQ+ children were found in over half of the surveyed group (53.4%), and they are tasked with what Pontillo refers to as “ecclesial mediation:”

“They often carry out a delicate task of ecclesial mediation: they accompany their LGBT+ sons and daughters in their life paths and, at the same time, maintain and reopen channels of dialogue with the ecclesial institution, where direct confrontation is still difficult or full of conflicts. “I have called you by name” (Is 43:1) becomes a daily practice for them, to make their sons and daughters known in Christian communities and to help churches recognize them as a living part of their bodies.”

The impact of young people was also noted; the 2025 census found, for the first time, five groups formed exclusively by young LGBTQ+ Catholics. The work of these young people is energized in a unique way by the desire to be recognized and to call forth a faith that is lived in the present.

Pontillo also noted that 58.6% of the groups report that they are accompanied by at least one pastoral worker and 34.5% of the groups have a stable relationship with a parish, showing the various ways that LGBTQ+ Catholic advocacy can happen both within and outside of ecclesial structures.

Overall, the survey of Italian LGBTQ+ groups paints a picture of diverse gifts, vocations, and relationships. There is not simply one homogenous group, nor a fragmented scattering of individuals. Rather, there is a network that spans across age and identity to provide many kinds of support to LGBTQ+ Catholics and those who love them. In this way, these LGBTQ+ Catholic organizations are concretizing one of the greatest gifts the Catholic Church has to offer: a recognition that our unity flows from our diversity.

–Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, June 19, 2026