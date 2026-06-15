IDAHOBIT: Catholic Prayer Services to End Discrimination and Violence, Part 2

This year, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) showed Catholic Church leaders exhibiting greater support for LGBTQ+ people, along with calls for greater inclusion within the Church. The day is observed each year on or around May 17 and serves as a focal point for Christian communities to gather in prayer, reflection, and solidarity with LGBTQ+ people who face violence, discrimination, and exclusion.

Over the next few weeks, Bondings 2.0 will be posting excerpts from some of the homilies and talks held at these vigils. We are doing so not only to recognize the excellent comments that were made, but also to inspire other Catholic LGBTQ+ ministries to start their planning for hosting similar events in their parishes on May 17, 2027

It’s never too early to request a public appointment for a bishop or diocesan official. Catholic teaching explicitly condemns prejudice and violence against LGBTQ+ people, so church officials should have no doctrinal objection to such events.

Let’s try to double the number of Catholic vigils in 2027!

—Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director, New Ways Ministry

(We are grateful to Progetto Gionata, the blog of La Tienda di Gionata, an LGBTQ+ Catholic group in Italy, for having catalogued all these talks!)

Today, we feature the voices of Catholic parents, who spoke of the joys, struggles, and unexpected blessings of parenting LGBTQ+ children

At the vigil held in San Luigi parish in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Lauren and Pietro–an ordained deacon– narrated the fears and conflicting emotions shared by many parents of LGBTQ+ children, noting:

“We were torn by conflicting emotions. On one hand, we felt an overwhelming desire for our children’s well-being; they were no different than before. In fact, they had given us the gift of revealing their true selves. At the same time, we struggled, having internalized the idea that homosexuality was a source of disorder and trouble—something to be shunned or suppressed. We also worried that they might face discrimination or persecution.”

However, for Lauren and Pietro, as with many of the other parents who spoke at prayer vigils across the country, these fears eventually gave way to an increased capacity for love:

“In time, this reality—which had initially shaken us—brought us many gifts. It united us as a family and as a couple. Together, in prayer, we placed our trust firmly in the Lord, asking Him to show us the way…Today, we give thanks to the Holy Spirit for the gift of prioritizing a welcoming love—just as we learned from the Gospel.”

Francesca and Paolo, at a prayer vigil in Santa Maria della Stella, in Albano Laziale, Italy, spoke about receiving a child’s coming out as a gift. Paolo shared:

“I, in particular, have always felt—having experienced it firsthand—that the gift of fatherhood…expanded my heart beyond what I thought it could hold. Each time, I found myself amazed and surprised by my ability to welcome and love another child. In the same way, the gift of our daughter—and later our son—revealing their homosexuality did the very same thing: it continued to expand the boundaries—by then merely theoretical—of our capacity to love, and of my own.

“We see the action of the Spirit; we see its beautiful, unique, and abundant fruits—appearing where I myself did not sow them. It is rather like the beauty of spring, which amazes and moves me every year when I see beautiful things emerging where I hadn’t seen them before—where I can claim no credit.”

Jo O’Sullivan, a mother who is a member of the pro-LGBTQ ministry group Le Cheile, at Kimmage Manor Catholic Church, Dublin, Ireland, spoke about the process of forming a supportive faith communityparish for queer Catholics in Dublin, and the positive response they received after they hosted the only IDAHOBIT vigil in Ireland:

“Today we feel profoundly confirmed. That journey we began almost three years ago in trust, without knowing exactly where it would lead, is proving to be a path capable of proclaiming the Good News of the Creator’s boundless love. A love that reaches each and every one of us, unconditionally, and desires that each person flourish as they were created. This is the message we believe in. And this is the message we would like to reach the hearts of all our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.”

At the Church of San Paolo Apostolo al Vallato in Fano, Italy, parents Maria and Paolo similarly shared how their daughter’s coming out enriched their relationships and their faith:

“Our daughter’s unexpected situation opened up an unknown frontier for us—one that proved to be a privileged gateway for the growth of our faith. The Gospel tells us that Jesus sees and draws near to those living on the margins who deem themselves unworthy or inferior; He calls them to Himself, brings them out of anonymity, and recognizes them in their true identity as sons or daughters of God.

“This journey of revisiting the Gospel—undertaken over years in this new life situation alongside many other parents and mentors—has broadened our horizons, transformed our hearts, and allowed us to glimpse, however briefly, the vastness of God’s heart.”

At the parish of Jesus the Redeemer in Modena, Italy, parents Serena and Massimo spoke of the transformative experience of finding community with other parents. After experiencing many of the same concerns as those voiced by Lauren and Pietro when their daughter came out, finding a faith-filled community of other parents of LGBTQ+ children changed everything, they remarked:

“A strong desire arose to share our thoughts and feelings with other parents walking the same path—with other moms and dads just like us. That is how we discovered the *Famiglie in cammino* (Families on the Journey) group in Bologna…It is a truly immense and precious gift the Lord has bestowed upon us. From our very first meeting, the warm welcome, the heartfelt embraces, and the outstretched hands of other parents showed us just how much we needed this.

“We set out on a new path, eventually collaborating actively with the family group and striving to learn a new language: the language of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. It is a language we can all understand without the need for translation, for it is the native tongue of all humanity—the language of LOVE. Thus, what initially seemed like a misfortune revealed itself to be a Grace.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, June 15, 2026