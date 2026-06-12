Gay Scottish Parliament Member Speaks Out About His Catholic Faith

Each week during June, the month in which much of the world celebrates Pride, Bondings 2.0 will be share at least one story of Catholics who are “Pilgrims of Pride.”

“[Catholicism] is my faith and who I am and I’m not letting that go,” says the first out gay man elected as the first openly gay Labour Party Member of Scotland’s Parliament, Paul O’Kane.

O’Kane, who served in the Parliament from 2021 until the spring of this year, recently described to Holyrood how his Catholic heritage and faith have indelibly shaped his identity and his political career. Despite the tensions he has felt navigating the world as a gay Catholic, both aspects of his identity are central to who he is. He explains:

“My faith is quite complicated, and my relationship with my faith is quite complicated, particularly as a gay Catholic, but I can’t be anything else. So, this is about both a faith in God and also the cultural element to my faith, and they are really wedded together.”

GayPaul O’Kane, left, with his husband Alan on their wedding day.O’Kane’s Catholic heritage is one that prepared him well to appreciate the nuanced and at times complicated relationships that emerge within and between communities of faith. Both sets of his grandparents came to Scotland from Ireland and experienced the “sharp end of religious intolerance,” says O’Kane, and an awareness of that injustice and discrimination was passed down through the generations of his family.

The MSP additionally faced his own struggles because of being a gay Catholic. As a young man, he gave up on his dream of becoming a priest because he did not want to lie about his sexuality, and he resigned himself to the belief that he would never be married. “As a young gay teenager of faith,” he recalls, “I definitely thought to myself ‘what will life be like for me?’”

O’Kane is now married to his husband Alan and a proud parent to his two-year-old son, and he remains a practicing Catholic, having become adept at navigating the tensions within his multifaceted identitiy.The struggles he faced as an out gay man within the Catholic church and an awareness of his family history of facing religious discrimination have made O’Kane particularly sensitive to the religious intolerance he sees persisting in his community and around the world. As he describes, his understanding of his faith journey has informed how he approaches his role in the political sphere:

“My whole reason for having faith, if you’ll excuse the pun, in the power of politics is about social justice,” he says, “and that comes from a sort of Catholic social teaching which is very, very strong on concern for the poor, and what we do about the world that we want to leave to our children. And so that’s my focus.”

The Catholic influence on O’Kane’s political approach is clear in his emphasis on justice, encounter, and compassion. As he notes:

“I think I’ve learned the importance of seeing another person’s view, of not trying to apply broad generalisations to whole groups of people that you have a disagreement with, and that the use of pejorative terms has been really problematic, throughout this parliament and through a range of issues. But also, until you’ve sat down and had an encounter with someone that, on the face of it, you disagree with and hear what they have to say, you’re not going to know what they can bring.”

Despite the pressure O’Kane has felt as the first openly gay member of the Labour group, and despite the years of wrestling that have marked his faith journey, he remains firm in both his Catholic faith and the mission to work towards justice that that faith inspires:

“This is what makes me who I am, and people will say, ‘why don’t you just leave and become an Episcopalian?’ but I don’t want to be Episcopalian, I’m not going to cede the ground of the heritage of faith that belongs to me.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, June 12, 2026