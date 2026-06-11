Survival Strategies for Dealing With Internal “Catholic vs. LGBTQ+” Tension

Today’s post is from guest blogger Latrell Felix, a master’s student in Religious Diversity in a Globalised World (ReD Global) at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Her academic research focus on the intersection between religion, gender, and queerness.

Grand processions, carnivalesque festivals, and vibrant religious celebrations are commonly observed in Catholic churches in the Philippines. The month of May, for instance, is marked as a month-long dedication to the Blessed Virgin Mary—you would see young children offering flowers during the Flores de Mayo (Flowers of May), and devotees decorating various heavenly images of Mary and parading them down the street.

This kind of celebration, full of life and color, attracts queer people like me. I remember leading the rosary prayer at every procession and being part of the Santacruzan, the culminating activity of Flores de Mayo. Apparently, my queerness and religiosity can coexist.

However, coexistence like this is not always the case. Tensions persist between religion and the LGBTQI+ community through narratives such as “God only made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve,” which directly invalidate the existence of queerness in God’s creation. Such statements are often weaponized against queer people, resulting in some leaving the faith.

The same happened to me: I was a very dedicated seminarian in my congregation, where I devoted my whole self to God and to service in the Church. However, as my devotion deepened, my sexuality also unfolded. I was eventually barred from proceeding to the next stage of formation, reasoning that I was not yet ready. I later realized that the reason might have been my sexuality when a brother messaged me one day, saying, “You should reflect; you may not be doing God’s will,” referring to my vocal advocacy for the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression (SOGIE) Bill in my country.

Since then, I felt that I was no longer welcome in the faith. I decided to leave, although my heart was still clinging to and yearning for God’s love and mercy. At this point, I questioned everything—what the priests were preaching and what religious people were practicing. I became skeptical of the Church I once loved. This led me to ask, “How do queer people manage to stay in the faith despite the continuous tensions with their queer identity?”

I used this inquiry to investigate queer individuals in the Church in the Philippines, where I met ten baklang Katoliko (a plural word for gay/queer Catholics). These individuals were active servants of the Church in different ministries, including committees organizing Flores de Mayo and other religious processions.

In a recent academic article I published entitled “Exploring the Ambivalent Position of the Filipino Baklang Katoliko Within the Catholic Church,” I presented the lived experiences of my interlocutors, who narrated their journeys of faith and queerness. Along the way, they demonstrated the persistent tensions they experienced within the Church: some men experienced being made fun of for being feminine, while others were heartbroken by sermons directed against their identity. Even though they have tried to negotiate these tensions to remain in the Church, I hold that the tension will continue to persist, especially in a context like the Philippines, where societal values are rooted in Christian conservatism. For these baklang Katoliko, giving up either of their identity is not an option; thus, living within the tension becomes their position.

I observe three ambivalent positions commonly observed among baklang Katoliko in living with these tensions. The first is spiritual ambivalence, which refers to their conflicting presentation of faith and theology. These baklang Katoliko navigate their faith by reaffirming it as a personal relationship with God rather than a social one, As one person emphasized: “My faith is in God, not in men.”

At the same time, they still acknowledge the social aspect of their Catholic faith through church participation and service. The ambivalence, then, stems from a constant tension: when their identity is threatened, they rely on their faith as personal; however, their continued social engagement also enables them to assert their spaces within the Church. Baklang Katoliko also reimagine God and reinterpret Catholic teachings in ways that affirm their queer identity.

The second ambivalent position is conditional ambivalence, which captures how these queer Catholicsnegotiate expressions of faith and queerness by setting boundaries depending on context. This tendency to regulate themselves is observed as a way to sustain the limited spaces they occupy. Although these baklang Katoliko may feel apologetic about their queerness, they act and express themselves conditionally. For instance, some would restrict themselves from serving in the Holy Mass because they have long hair as a gay man, which is not common among other Filipino men. One person said: “I grew [my hair] out, and it got quite long… I avoided going to church too much, especially where people on the altar could see me.” Despite the priest insisting that they serve, this ambivalence reveals how their anticipation of how the Church perceives queer people leads them to adopt self-limiting and internally conflicting behaviors as faithful members of the Catholic Church.

Lastly, the third posture I identified is relational ambivalence, which refers to how they navigate relationships with other Church people. Baklang Katoliko confronts homonegative remarks from members of the Church in different ways. For instance, when it involves their family, they tend to tolerate and internalize the tension and have no intention of challenging their family’s views. In contrast, when such remarks come from elderly women in the Church, they tend to immediately shrug them off and distinguish between those who affirm queer identity and those who do not.

Sermons delivered by priests, however, tend to cause more distress among baklang Katoliko when these talks contain negative messages against them.ompared to similar remarks from parishioners or fellow church servants, these messages from the pulpit hurt the hardest. This ambivalence shows how much positive relationships within the Church are crucial for navigating their experiences and for protecting themselves from exclusion.

These three positions of ambivalence reflect the ongoing, embodied negotiations that characterize their everyday lives. It reasserts the validity of queer existence in the Church and reassures the future young queer children in believing that their identity is embraced by God. While baklang Katoliko exists, there is still a future of a more inclusive Catholic Church.

—Latrell Felix, June 11, 2026