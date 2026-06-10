All Are Welcome! Are All Welcome?

Each week during June, the month in which much of the world celebrates Pride, Bondings 2.0 will be share at least one story of Catholics who are “Pilgrims of Pride.”

Today’s post is by Ariell Watson Simon, a regular contributor to Bondings 2.0.

This Spring marked the third anniversary of my wife and I moving back to her hometown and joining the local parish. We spent the Triduum clustered behind the altar with other parish musicians, trying not to bump into each other in the jumble of microphone cords. As we sang with the church choir and celebrated the mysteries of Holy Week, I reflected on how we ended up here: a gay couple, singing together on the altar of our rural Midwestern Catholic parish.

I don’t consider myself much of a music minister. I play no instruments; my voice, while steady and on key, is nothing remarkable. In various parishes I’ve attended over the years, I’ve served in just about every non-ordained liturgical capacity, and I gravitate toward those other roles much more than music. When my wife and I moved here, we filled out the parish stewardship form together, marking down our willingness to serve in various capacities.

Among the many ministries we listed, the musicians were the first to call. In our aging parish, many of the music ministers who had served for decades are now elderly, and young people have not stepped in to replace them. So, when I offered to sing, they welcomed me in. When I mentioned my wife, they responded by asking if she would sing with us, too.

I’ll admit that this response surprised me. Entering a conservative Catholic parish, I had my defenses up against the prejudice I expected to encounter. Looking back, I don’t think that my miscalculation of our reception was due to overestimating the homophobia of my neighbors; instead, I had simply underestimated the need for people willing to serve.

Since we began serving in the music ministry, people have approached my wife and me after Mass, in our workplaces and at the local gym, to comment on our participation. “Thank you for singing!” they say. “Could you sing at more of the Masses? We need you!”

Not all ministries have welcomed us. A church leader called us personally to explain that because of our marital status, we would not be allowed to serve as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion. We could not be endorsed as “Catholics in good standing,” so we could not be registered with the diocese for this ministry. The tone of the call was apologetic, and it was made clear that our contributions in other aspects of parish life are welcome.

I have mixed feelings about these messages of selective welcome. On one hand, are we just invited to serve in the places that need volunteers most? Isn’t that inconsistent? Exploitative? Every parishioner should be welcomed and celebrated for all of their gifts, not just the ones on which the parish is running short. On the other hand, I am grateful that the needs of the parish have opened a door that may otherwise have been closed, and I am touched by the way that the community has embraced us.

In Paul’s first letter to the Corinthian church, he encouraged the community to see each other as members of the same body, each given different and complementary gifts that all contribute to the common good. Paul tells these early Christians not to scorn those with different gifts, because we all need one another. “The eye cannot say to the hand, ‘I do not need you,’ nor again the head to the feet, ‘I do not need you.’” (1 Cor 12:21)

In other words, our need for one another’s gifts draws us into relationship. My parish community cannot simply say “We don’t need that gay couple” because in fact, they do! They need us to sing. The shortage of musicians has reminded our church body that it needs us to be part of it. I hope that as we work together as members of one body, they will come to recognize and value us for our other contributions as well.

Perhaps this roundabout way is how change always begins. Certainly, in the first century church in Corinth, the needs of the community opened otherwise closed-minded people to working together and appreciating each others’ gifts.

I recently watched the 2016 film adaptation of Hidden Figures, the story of African American women who were instrumental in the work of NASA during the 1960s space race. The film portrays how some NASA employees defied policies and norms to give these remarkable women the opportunity to contribute. The main character Katherine’s greatest ally is her boss Al. He is not motivated by altruism or a deep sense of justice. Instead, what pushes him toward inclusion is the need to build the best possible team to face the enormous task of aerospace innovation. Al needed a brilliant mathematician, and he refused to let prejudice get in the way. His need for Katherine’s gifts opened the door for change.

The church needs the gifts of the LGBTQ+ faithful. Perhaps God designed it that way, the Holy Spirit distributing gifts among the baptised so that no one member of the body can say to another “I do not need you.”

In ways big and small, we all need one another. Our need unites us, drawing us together as the Body of Christ.

–Ariell Watson Simon, June 10, 2026