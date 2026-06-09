Dubious Homilies and Ambiguous Bodies

Today’s post is from regular contributor Dr. Nicolete Burbach, a theologian whose research aims to help the Church navigate its difficult encounter with transness. To read Dr. Burbach’s other Bondings 2.0 posts, click here.

This past Sunday was the Somenity of Corpus Christi, which meant a homily on the importance of the body. The priest at a church I attended took the opportunity to discuss what he described as contemporary forms of “Gnosticism”—an ancient heresy that (among other things) devalued the body. These purported contemporary devaluations of the body boiled down to a facile list of culture war narratives encompassing a range of topics—including “transgenderism”.

I was not entirely impressed.

But isn’t there something supremely fitting about having this sort of experience on Corpus Christi? After all, such tensions and ambiguities in our life as a communal body mirror the tensions and ambiguities that come with being a body in an individual sense.

Take, for example, the experience of illness. On the one hand, illness is, by definition, something improper to the body. Yet even so, our blood carries pathogens by the same mechanism by which it carries nutrients. It is because our joints move that they can be wrenched. Vulnerability to injury and disease is the very condition of our existence as bodies in this world.

Similarly, it belongs to our nature to grow and age: we are what we are today only because we are no longer what we were yesterday. Embodiment is a constant process of self-negation and reconstruction: to be a body is not only a matter of being, but of ceasing to be.

While most Catholics would recognise that we have a natural capacity for change through growing and aging, trans experience also suggests that this capacity is even broader than this. Transition involves engaging with the body’s materiality, and the capacity to be transformed that this materiality brings. Some Catholics would say that this engagement is the mere exertion of technological power on devalued matter (e.g. Dignitas infinita 60). Yet it could also be framed as the exploration of bodies that were created to be malleable, and one that finds its fulfilment in truth. This truth is not necessarily that of some hidden ‘essential’ gendered identity, but of what makes us freer, happier, and more integrated as persons—as well as the possibility of life beyond the regime of cissexism.

Likewise, as this priest also said in his sermon, our bodies are valuable because they embed us in various kinds of relationships. Here he was likely referring to a particular view of sexuality. For example, Pope John Paul II taught that our identity is shaped at a fundamental level by a bodily orientation towards playing a specific reproductive role.

Historians of sex and feminist philosophers might challenge such naturalisations of sex—not to mention complementarianism. But either way, sexuality is far from the only domain in which our bodies enter us into relationships—and the role the body plays in these domains can be far more complex than that which John Paul suggests with regards to sexuality.

For example, an individual who aspires to be a ‘good person’ will employ their body to care for the bodies of others. An individual who aspires to be a ‘healthy person’ will care for their own body, and engage it in exercise. Someone who aspires to be ‘athletic’ will use their body to play sports; someone who wants to be an ‘academic’ will use it to sit and write, and so on.

Our bodies enable us to do these activities, but they can also be an obstacle to our doing them. Bodies have spatial and temporal limits, meaning we are often placed in the painful position of being unable to help those who need it. Ironically, ill-health can prevent exercise. Athletes must break down their muscles in order to rebuild them. My friend injured her back typing out a PhD thesis, inhibiting her in her studies.

Again, this ambiguity of our bodies is also illuminated by transness. On an individual basis, transness can mean the discovery that one’s body does not bring oneself into liveable relationships—and that changing the body can create better ones. On a societal level, transness emerges when cultures designate certain kinds of sexed embodiment as meaningless or sites of policing. But in doing so, they put trans bodies in a position where they can become sites for the creation or discovery of new meaning beyond what is normally recognised, or become sites of resistance against gender policing.

In this way, transness reveals how our bodies not only enter us into relationships, but how society mediates the meaning of the body—which is to say, how our relationships enter us into our bodies in turn. Neither the pass from the body to relationship, nor from relationship to the body, are straightforward.

So why is this relevant to Corpus Christi? As my priest himself said, the feast reminds us of the importance of the body. But if the Body of Christ glorifies the body, then it glorifies the body as the site of these ambiguities. We offer our bodies up on the altar however they exist in the present, with all their tensions and incoherences. We then receive them anew in a foretaste of the Kingdom—but as a Body that exists in this world, with all its ambiguities.

In this context, the priest with the dubious sermon illustrates how the Body of Christ is marked by the same ambiguities as our individual bodies. In these moments, the Body of Christ is divided against itself—but what body is not? Such moments are simply a glimpse of the Body as a body—not in the harmonious communion of its members, but in their dissonance.

Yet it is also in the Body that we find the confirmation of our ambiguous bodies. We are saved precisely in our ambiguity, as a Body that is both individually and collectively human. We incoherent beings are the matter of our own redemption.

Thus we are reminded: such encounters with the Body are encounters with our salvation—not in spite of its ambiguity, but simply in it. The Body on the altar is the Body that is the Church, which is our bodies. And in sharing in that Body, our bodies are lifted up not in mere clarity or coherence, but in glory.

—Dr. Nicolete Burbach, June 9, 2026