Being Strengthened By Manna Moments

Today’s reflection is from Jeromiah Taylor, the Assistant Opinions Editor atThe National Catholic Reporter. He is also the former Digital Content Coordinator at New Ways Ministry.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi can be found by clicking here.

When I signed up to write a Sunday scriptures reflection for Bondings 2.0, I made sure to snap-up the feast of Corpus Christi from the available slots on the sign-up sheet. It is my absolute favorite day, aside from Pentecost, and this year’s readings are a poetic and spiritual cornucopia. Generally, they convey the compelling essence of the Catholic faith: that God became man, and left us his body, both mystical and sacramental, on which we feast and to which we belong — eccentric and provocative notions which capture the imaginations of many.

These scriptures also contain signs of hope and solace for LGBTQ+ Catholics, who, despite belonging to the Body of Christ, may sometimes feel ostracized. The hope for a more inclusive church finds expression in Moses’ description of the miraculous manna: “A food unknown to you and your fathers.” Although the church has a long way to go in terms of LGBTQ+ inclusion, I’ve already been blessed with a few manna moments.

When I was living at Jerusalem Farm, a Kansas City, Missouri intentional community, I was embraced by a distinctly Catholic and entirely affirming community — where I and other LGBTQ+ Catholics were able to celebrate Mass and live out Catholic social teaching while being our full selves. Sitting in that chapel and singing “Here I am Lord” with my friends while a very kind Precious Blood priest celebrated Mass made me feel like I was experiencing history. I was being fed with food unknown to my fathers.

During my time working at New Ways Ministry, I also experienced manna moments. I’ll never forget when Fr. Peter Daly blessed me and my partner outside of a diner in Greenbelt, Maryland, or when Sr. Jeannine Gramick told me her famous story of meeting Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Benedict XVI, on a plane ride they shared.These moments nourished me like “Water from a flinty rock,” in the words of Moses.

But the miracle of manna in the desert was just a foreshadowing of what was to come. That provisional favor was fulfilled in the unconditional grace of Christ. Today’s gospel passage tells us:

“This is the bread that came down from heaven.

Unlike your ancestors who ate and still died,

whoever eats this bread will live forever.”

The sacramental Body of Christ is the bread of heaven, which does not merely postpone starvation, but grants eternal life. And the incarnate body of Christ is the source of our ultimate hope — that we too will one day be glorified as he was and gain eternal life on a new earth. Unfortunately, the mystical Body of Christ, the church, does not always make LGBTQ+ Catholics feel as though we are part of “one body” even though we “partake of the one loaf,” to use St. Paul’s metaphors from today’s second reading.

Yet, we believe that our little manna moments will slowly but surely find realization in Jesus — and that his mystical body will grow in love and understanding of its LGBTQ+ members. Indeed, the words of the today’s sequence prayer could not ring any truer for LGBTQ+ Catholics and our allies:

“Sight has fail’d, nor thought conceives,

But a dauntless faith believes,

Resting on a pow’r divine.”

—Jeromiah Taylor, June 7, 2026

NEW SCRIPTURE RESOURCE!

Regular readers of Bondings 2.0 know that scripture reflections have long been a cornerstone of our spiritual content. We have enhanced these powerful messages by providing audio versions of these meditations!

New Ways Ministry has launched a brand-new weekly podcast, The Word Goes Out, an audio series of scripture reflections from our large archive of past meditations on the Sunday liturgical readings.

Every Thursday for the next several months, a new episode that corresponds with the coming Sunday’s liturgical readings will be available at 7:30 AM Eastern U.S. Time. We are providing these audio reflections early in the week so you can carry them with you, allowing the insights to sit with you as you prepare for the upcoming weekend’s scripture readings.

The episode for this week’s readings is entitled We Are Jesus’ Hands, Feet, and Beating Heart for LGBTQ+ Inclusion by Yunuen Trujillo, a New Ways Minstry Board member who is active in LGBTQ+ ministry in California.

Of course, we will continue to offer new written reflections every Sunday and on special feast days and build up our archive of these reflections. And we will also continue to offer the Journeys series, which contain exercises in reflecting on scripture from LGBTQ+ perspectives. The podcast is an enhancement of our scripture reflection work, not a replacement for it.

We hope you will make use of all of these resources either for individuals at home or group reflection in parish ministry settings. We pray that both the audio and written versions of these reflections will help you more deeply appreciate God’s promise to all:

” . . . My word that goes out from my mouth. . .will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire, and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.” –Isaiah 55:11