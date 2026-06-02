German Church Defends Blessing Guide Amid Vatican Criticism

A key author of the guide from the German Catholic Bishops’ Conference about administering blessing, including to same-gender couples,, has pushed back against criticism from Pope Leo XIV and Vatican officials, saying he struggles to understand the backlash and believes the text may not have been read carefully by its critics.

Stefan Diefenbach, a former priest who helped draft “Blessing Gives Strength to Love,” spoke to Christopher Brüwer from Katholisch.de after the guide drew criticism from Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The guide, published roughly a year ago, was designed to bring blessing practices for LGBTQ+ and civilly married couples in line with both the German Synodal Path’s decisions and the Vatican’s own declaration, Fiducia supplicans. Diefenbach acknowledged there was tension from the start.

“Ultimately, it’s like squaring the circle, and we knew we might encounter resistance at every turn,” Diefenbach said. “Many people worked very seriously, faithfully, and with a strong Catholic outlook—that is, with a view to the universal Church—on this guide, contributing their expertise and experience in theology and pastoral care.”

One central point of dispute is the depth of preparation for the act of blessing the guide recommends. Cardinal Fernández has indicated that blessings should be spontaneous and brief — around 10 to 15 seconds — while the German guide suggests prior consultation between pastor and couple, including the selection of music, prayers, and Scripture readings. Diefenbach defended the approach, arguing that couples deserve more than something “just thrown at them.”

While trying to maintain a level of dignity in the guide, and and at the same time trying to follow the standards of the Vatican’s approach, Diefenbach stated the guide had already been adapted to satisfy both the Synodal Path and Fiducia supplicans.

“We removed the word blessing ‘ceremony’ from many places because it seems to be a trigger word for the Vatican, and we didn’t want the entire text to fail because of this one word,” Diefenbach said.

Despite any adaptations he said the core spirit of the text remains intact.

When it comes to the broader tension between pastoral practice and Church doctrine, Diefenbach was direct in stating that pastoral care should lead and doctrine follow.

“We wouldn’t be here today if people – some of whom are venerated as saints – hadn’t taken a courageous step beyond the boundaries,” he said.

He expressed hope that German bishops would hold firm in upcoming talks with the Vatican, and welcomed signals from Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin of openness to dialogue.

“I hope that a genuine dialogue will take place and that the better arguments will prevail,” Diefenbach concluded.

—Matthew Gorczyka, New Ways Ministry, June 2, 2026