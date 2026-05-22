‘The Word Goes Out’: A New Podcast Featuring LGBTQ+ Catholic Scripture Reflections

Regular readers of Bondings 2.0 know that scripture reflections have long been a cornerstone of our spiritual content. Today, we are thrilled to announce an exciting new way to engage with these powerful messages!

New Ways Ministry is officially launching our brand-new weekly podcast, The Word Goes Out.

Starting today, and every Thursday for the next several months, a new episode will be available at 7:30 AM Eastern U.S. Time. We are providing these audio reflections early in the week so you can carry them with you, allowing the insights to sit with you as you prepare for the upcoming weekend’s scripture readings.

In our inaugural episode, Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv. of Lexington, Kentucky, offers a powerful reflection for Pentecost Sunday. Bishop Stowe invites us to look closely at the very origins of the Church, reminding us that the Holy Spirit did not arrive to keep the early disciples safe, comfortable, and hidden away inside a closed house. Instead, the driving wind of Pentecost blew the doors wide open.

You can listen, subscribe, and share today’s launch episode using the links below:

🎧 Listen on Spotify

📺 Listen on YouTube

📱 Listen on our Website

At New Ways Ministry, we firmly believe that LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies bring unique, indispensable spiritual gifts to the world and the Church. Among these are the courage to be truth-tellers, a deep sensitivity to those on the margins, and a vital, living reminder that we are all wonderfully and fearfully made.

The Word Goes Out brings these gifts directly to your headphones.

Each week, you will hear directly from LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies as they narrate their own reflections on the Sunday readings. By anchoring scripture in the truth of lived experience—even when those experiences have sometimes been nurtured in challenging situations—this podcast is an open invitation for everyone, LGBTQ+ or not, to discover God’s word anew within the reality of their own daily lives.

Of course, we will continue to offer new written reflections every Sunday and on special feast days and build up our archive of these reflections. And we will also continue to offer the Journeys series, which contain exercises in reflecting on scripture from LGBTQ+ perspectives. The podcast is an enhancement of our scripture reflection work, not a replacement for it.

We hope you will make use of all of these resources either for individuals at home or group reflection in parish ministry settings. We pray that both the audio and written versions of these reflections will help you more deeply appreciate God’s promise to all:

” . . . My word that goes out from my mouth. . .will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire, and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.” –Isaiah 55:11

—Wesley Coczello, New Ways Ministry, May 22, 2026