Debate Between the Vatican and the German Bishops About Blessings Enters a New Phase

A debate between the Vatican and Germany’s Catholic bishops over blessings for same-sex, divorced and remarried couples has moved into more open and formal discussions after a firm warning from Pope Leo XIV.

The issue began when Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, encouraged priests in his archdiocese to offer structured blessings to same-sex couples and others in unions not recognized by the Church. The guidelines are entitled “Blessing Strengthens Love” and were formally approved in April 2025 by representatives of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK). The recommendations drew on Germany’s own Synodal Way reform process and on Fiducia Supplicans, the 2023 Vatican declaration under Pope Francis that permitted informal, non-liturgical blessings of same-sex couples under certain conditions.

Last month, as Pope Leo XIV was returning from his pastoral journey across North and Central Africa, he was asked by a reporter how he assessed Cardinal Marx’s decision to allow his priests to formalize same-sex blessings.

“First of all, I think it’s very important to understand that the unity or division of the church should not revolve around sexual matters.” Leo said. “We tend to think that when the church is talking about morality, that the only issue of morality is sexual.”

Leo said he planned to emphasize “issues of justice, equality and freedom” over sexual matters. But he was also unambiguous that Rome had already communicated its position:

“The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalized blessing of couples, in this case homosexual couples, or couples in irregular situations, beyond what was specifically, if you will, allowed for by Pope Francis in saying that all people receive blessings,” Leo said. Continuing with a warning that such blessing could “cause more disunity than unity.”

However, Pope Leo’s comments were not the first rebuke of the formal blessings. In a letter dated November 2024 signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández addressed to Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier and through him the entirety of the German Catholic Church leadership Fiducia Supplicans was cited directly.

“The Church does not have the power to confer its liturgical blessing” in any way that could imply “a form of moral legitimisation to a union that presumes to be a marriage or to an extramarital sexual practice.” The Vatican’s specific objection was to the ceremonial character of the German guidelines: Fernández’s letter complained that the guidelines’ mention of location, aesthetics and music suggested a liturgical ceremony that “contradicts” what the Vatican had permitted.

The letter was then publicly published earlier this month to provide context that the Holy See – the central governing body of the Catholic Church – had already addressed the issue over 18 months ago.

Yet the Vatican has been careful in keeping discussions on the topic open and ongoing. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said talk of sanctions against German priests who use the guidelines was “premature,” and that dialogue with German bishops was ongoing.

“The hope is never to have to resort to sanctions, that problems can be resolved peacefully, as should be the case in the church,” Parolin said. Leo himself met with Cardinal Marx, who — despite the Vatican letter — has continued to recommend that priests in his archdiocese use the German guidelines as a basis for pastoral care.

–-Matthew Gorczyka, New Ways Ministry, May 18, 2026

For further analysis of this dispute:

Crux: Tea leaves take on many colors in pope’s response to question on gay blessings

Crux:Pope Leo says there are more important subjects than sexuality, but that won’t stop the conversation

UCA News: Vatican, German bishops continue talks on same-sex blessings

Katholisch.de: How the Pope is slowing down the German bishops – without stopping them