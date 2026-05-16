Catholics in Dozens of Cities Host Prayer Services for IDAHOBIT
Tomorrow, Sunday, May 17th, is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), an occasion that is being marked by over 5,000 events in more than 155 countries, according to the website of the group that coordinates the day’s commemorations.
In Europe and Latin America, many Catholic organizations and parishes which support LGBTQ+ people host prayer vigils either on the actual IDAHOBIT day or on a date close to it. The scriptural theme for this year is “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name “ (Isaiah 43:1).
In Italy alone, over 20 prayer vigils will be presided over by a local bishop, according to Avenirre, the newspaper of the Italian Bishops Conference which published a long article promoting IDAHOBIT. In the article, Archbishop Erio Castellucci, Vice President of the Italian Bishops Conference, discussed the significance of hosting these prayer services within in the context of the church’s synodal journey. Towards the conclusion of the article he stated: “In recent decades, scientific studies, including biblical ones, have continued, and experiences have multiplied; awareness has increased, and even within Christian communities, the capacity for fraternal understanding and the need to identify forms of acceptance that respect each person’s journey have grown.”
In several different posts, Progetto Gionata, a website hosted by the Italian Catholic LGBTQ+ group La Tienda de Gionata (Jonathan’s Tent), has been cataloguing the Catholic churches in several countries who are hosting IDAHOBIT prayer services. Of course, many other Catholic groups across the globe are likely sponsoring prayer services for IDAHOBIT. If you know of any, please add them in the “Comments” section of this post.
The prayer services, some of which have already taken place, include:
ITALY
(The active presence and promotion by so many Italian dioceses shows the power that approval by a national bishops’ conference can have.)
Prayer Services sponsored or co-sponsored by Catholic dioceses and archdioceses
Diocese of Cremona: Church of San Giuseppe, Cambonino, presider: Bishop Antonio Napolioni
Diocese of Parma: Church of the Holy Spirit, presider: Bishop Enrico Solmi
Archdiocese of Modena-Nonantola and Diocese of Carpi, presider: Msgr. Erio Castellucci, Vice President of the Italian Bishops Conference
Diocese of Rimini, presider: Bishop Nicolò Anselmi
Archdiocese of Florence;Archbishop Gherardo Gambelli
Diocese of Savona-Noli, presider Bishop Gero Marino
Diocese of Fano Fossombrone Cagli Pergolam, presider Bishop Andrea Andreozzi
Archdiocese of Pesaro and Archdiocese of Urbino Urbania Sant’Angelo in Vado, presider Archbishop Sandro Salvucci
Diocese of Verona, presider: Bishop Domenico Pompili
Archdiocese of Bari-Bitonto, presider: Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano
Diocese of Forlì-Bertinoro, presider: Bishop Livio Corazza, Bishop of Forlì-Bertinoro
Diocese of Arezzo-Cortona-Sansepolcro, presider: Bishop Andrea Migliavacca
Archdiocese of Milan: Church of San Fedele
Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone: Bolzano
Archdiocese of Cosenza-Bisignano: Cosenza
Diocese of Verona: Chapel of the Ursuline Sisters, presider: Bishop Domenico Pampili
Diocese of Chiavari: Chiavari
Diocese of Bergamo: Bergamo
Archdiocese of Bologna: Bologna
Archdiocese of Agrigento: Agrigento
Diocese of Adria-Rovigo: Rovigo
Other Italian cities where prayer services were sponsored or co-sponsored by Catholic organizations or local parishes:
Brescia, Novara, Como, Treviso, Genoa, Latina Scalo, Lucca, Padua, Reggio Calabria, Alban Laziale, Naples, Prato, Rome, Cuneo, Venice, Mestre, Reggio Emilia, Cagliari, Turin, Montesilvano,
Prayer services sponsored or co-sponsored by Catholic groups in other countries:
BELGIUM
Diocese of Liege, Premontres Space
IRELAND (first year hosting a prayer service)
Dublin: Kimmage Manor Catholic Parish
MALTA
Msida: University Chapel
PERU. (first year hosting a prayer service)
Chimbote: Our Lady of Miracles parish
POLAND
Warsaw
SPAIN
Realejos, Tenerife
Adeje, Tenerife
Seville
Las Palma, Gran Canaria
San Bartolome, Lanzarote
Barcelona
SWEDEN (first year hosting a prayer service)
Stockholm
SWITZERLAND
Lugano
—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, May 16, 2026
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