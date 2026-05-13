Grace in the Margins: What Study Group 9 Got Right—and Where the Church Must Still Walk

Today’s blog post continues Bondings 2.0’s coverage of the report released last week from Study Group 9 of the Synod on Synodality, which mapped out a promising new “roadmap” for further discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in the Catholic Church.

Today’s response is from Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD is Associate Professor of Theology and Religious Education at De La Salle University in the Philippines. A Graduate Program Coordinator and Research Fellow, he is the author or editor of more than 100 Scopus-indexed publications and actively serves as an editor or author for leading international academic journals and publishers, including Springer, SAGE Publishing, Routledge, Taylor & Francis, Cambridge University Press, and Oxford University Press. He was included in the 2025 Stanford/Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% researchers.

For previous posts about the report from Study Group 9, click here, here, and here.

I read the Report of Study Group 9 of the Synod on Synodality from my desk in the Global South, where theology is never an abstract exercise. It is a lifeline for communities navigating poverty, postcolonial wounds, and ecclesial exclusion.

For decades, Catholic teaching on LGBTQIA+ realities has been influenced by doctrinal anxiety and anthropological defensiveness. This report, however, signals a methodological pivot. Its most hopeful contribution lies not merely in what it says about LGBTQIA+ people, but in how it proposes the Church should engage “emerging issues”: through listening, discernment, and “conversation in the Spirit” (Introductory Notes, §4; Study Group 9, Part I.2.1).

As a theologian who walks alongside marginalized faithful daily, I see both luminous possibilities and shadows. The question is no longer whether the Church will listen, but whether it will finally let what it hears change the institution.

The Lights: A Grammar of Grace

The report’s greatest gift is its rejection of rigid doctrinalism in favor of an incarnational approach. It explicitly warns against the “sterile and regressive ossification of principles and statements, of norms and rules, regardless of the experience of individuals and communities” (Study Group 9, Part I.1.1). Instead, it insists that pastoral care must begin where grace already lives: in the “experiences of goodness” present in LGBTQIA+ lives—stable relationships, community service, spiritual growth, and fidelity (Study Group 9, Part III.2.2).

The inclusion of lived testimonies is among the report’s most powerful moments. They name the human cost of reparative therapies, enforced silence, and the fragmentation of faith and sexuality. When the document acknowledges that “theology possesses neither a magic wand nor the right to the final word, but it can and must help to structure the space for a dialogue conducted in the light of the Gospel,” it makes room for the Holy Spirit to speak through wounded bodies and resilient hope (Study Group 9, Part II.2.2c).

This is incarnational theology at its best: doctrine emerging from flesh, not descending upon it. By reclaiming Jesus’ words that “the Sabbath was made for humankind, and not humankind for the Sabbath” (Mk 2:27), the report rightly grounds ecclesial teaching in human flourishing rather than abstract compliance (Study Group 9, Part I.1.1).

The Shadows: What Still Obscures the Path

Light reveals what remains in the dark, and this action is true in this document in at least four ways. First, the document’s continued reliance on phrases like “persons with same-sex attractions” (Study Group 9, Part I.1.2; Part III.2) reflects an ecclesial vocabulary that many LGBTQIA+ Catholics experience as depersonalizing and clinically distancing . Language shapes theological imagination, and depersonalizing terminology perpetuates symbolic exclusion even while purporting to offer pastoral welcome.

Second, the report remains overwhelmingly anchored in the experiences of gay men from Western contexts. Where are the voices of lesbian, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, and intersex Catholics? Where are those from the Global South, whose realities are shaped by criminalization, family abandonment, economic precarity, and political violence? Synodality demands that those most wounded by exclusion must become protagonists of theological reflection, not merely objects of discussion. The report’s own framework recognizes “existential contexts” as transnational realities where people are united by “discrimination based on gender, origin, or social class,” yet it falls short of centering these voices in its analysis (Study Group 9, Part II.2.2b).

Third, the report stops short of naming structural discrimination. LGBTQIA+ Catholics still face termination from Catholic institutions, exclusion from ministries, and sacramental gatekeeping. The document acknowledges the “difficulty in coordinating pastoral practice and the doctrinal approach” and the pain of believers forced into “double lives” (Study Group 9, Part III.2.3). Yet pastoral language without institutional reform risks becoming performative compassion. Listening is essential, but listening without transformation is just ecclesial delay.

Finally, the treatment of marriage remains hesitant, still tethered to “the evident impossibility of procreation per se linked to sexual difference” (Study Group 9, Part III.2.4). This framing reduces sacramental theology to reproductive functionality, ignoring the covenantal fidelity, mutual self-giving, and hospitality that have always constituted Christian marriage. If the fruits of the Spirit are visibly at work in same-sex relationships, the Church must ask honestly whether these invite doctrinal development—or perpetual ambiguity.

Walking Forward: From Threshold to Table

How, then, do we walk through the door this report has cracked open? The document itself offers a roadmap, but it must be pressed into concrete practice. The report names or hints at five key recommendations:

Create genuinely safe synodal spaces. LGBTQIA+ Catholics—especially women, trans persons, and Global South voices—must be able to speak openly without fear of tokenization or condemnation. As the report notes, authority “must not sin by omission” and bears the responsibility of safeguarding “the identity and contribution of each person, especially those who are less visible or less able to express their voice” (Study Group 9, Part II.1.2). Move from “problem-solving” to “designing together.” The Church must shift from deductive rule-application to collaborative community building, recognizing that “through practices, human beings do not limit themselves to merely ‘solving problems’… rather, they contribute to ‘designing together’ the linguistic, symbolic, and cultural scene” (Study Group 9, Part I.2.1). Summon interdisciplinary humility. Catholic universities and seminaries must bridge theology, psychology, sociology, gender studies, and lived pastoral realities. We must “exercise the humility and realism of asking for help” rather than claiming doctrinal finality (Study Group 9, Part II.2.2c). Name spiritual violence explicitly. Bishops and institutional leaders must publicly reject conversion therapies, homophobia, transphobia, and all forms of spiritual abuse. Silence on these issues perpetuates the “profound suffering, personal lacerations, and experiences of marginalisation” documented in the testimonies (Study Group 9, Part III.2.3). Root theology in Global South realities. The Church in Africa, Asia, and Latin America must resist importing polarized ideological battles from the North. Our theological task is to develop contextual reflections grounded in migration, poverty, grassroots spirituality, and postcolonial healing. LGBTQIA+ liberation here cannot be severed from broader struggles for justice and human flourishing (Study Group 9, Part II.2.2b).

A Door, Not a Destination

Study Group 9 does not resolve the tensions surrounding LGBTQIA+ inclusion. But it does something more important: it changes the grammar of the conversation.

The synodal journey will remain credible only if LGBTQIA+ Catholics are no longer treated as subjects of controversy but as beloved members of the People of God whose lives already bear traces of the Holy Spirit at work (Hopeful Excerpts; Study Group 9, Part III.2.2).

The Gospel consistently reveals a Christ who encounters people before judging them, who restores dignity before enforcing boundaries, and who recognizes grace in places religious authorities often overlooked. The Church has taken a step. Now, it must walk it.

– Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD, De La Salle University, Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026