Real Change for LGBTQ+ People Comes from the Work of Lay Catholics

Substantial change for LGBTQ+ Catholics is grounded in the faith and advocacy of everyday believers, New Ways Ministry’s Executive Director recently told a group of Catholic ministers clergy, and aly people at a public event in Northampton, Massachusetts.

“Change never happens top down, it happens from the grassroots up, and that’s the only kind of change that is lasting change,” said Francis DeBernardo, at a gathering of over 70 people at the Helen Hills Hills Chapel of Smith College to discuss LGBTQ+ ministry. The event was sponsored by Catholics for Inclusion (CFI), a group of lay people from several local parishes who work to make local parishes more welcoming for LGBTQ+ people. The event, which was in a conversation format, was moderated by one of the founders of CFI, Anthony Giardina, a writer and college instructor.

“I think that eventually the church leadership is going to start becoming aware that the faith that is being lived by the Catholics in the pews — the faith that tells them to welcome and accept LGBTQ people, is the authenticity of faith,” DeBernardo explained.

This faith was alive and well in the individuals who had gathered for the event, including pastors, deacons, lay ministers, and LGBTQ+ Catholics, reports the Daily Hampshire Gazette. After DeBernardo spoke about the fruits of the work of New Ways Ministry– including two monumental meetings with Pope Francis–attendees had the opportunity to share their experiences and their reflections.

Lynn Discenza, a practicing Catholic and trans woman, spoke of her own encounter with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, as well as her inclusion work within the church. She spoke of her meetings with her local bishop in Connecticut, as well as her advocacy against anti-trans policies in schools.

“I actually transitioned in [the] church,” she shared. “One Sunday, I’m up on the altar giving communion as a male, next Sunday I’m up there as a female, and people were so accepting — and I’ve never been misgendered,” Discenza said.

Fr. John Gawienowski, pastor of Our Lady of the Hills church, Haydenville, spoke of his involvement with CFI ,These meetings, which occur both at Gawienowski’s church and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish, Northampton, have been given the green light to continue their work by Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield.

Gawienowski’s support for CFI simple: “We don’t want anybody to stay away because they think we don’t want them.”

For Deacon David Bergeron, who serves at St. Patrick’s Church,South Hadley, attending the event was a part of what it means to live according to the Gospel. “In my own small way, I hope to live the gospel message as I understand it, and how I think Jesus would want me to live that message,” he said. “I think there’s a great need for understanding.”

Similarly, Shaina Rodriguez, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Springfield, views her mission as being unequivocally grounded in understanding and love. “We love everybody, we help everybody and we’re here to walk alongside folks,” she said.

These testimonies highlight the truth that DeBernardo emphasized: it is the steadfast faith and work of LGBTQ+ Catholics and their advocates that will drive the most meaningful change within the church.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, May 12, 2026

Related item

Earlier in the day when the public conversation took place, Francis DeBernardo and Anthony Giardina were guests on WHMP-FM’s “Talk the Talk” morning radio show. You can listen to their interview by hosts Bill Newman and Megan Zinn by clicking here.