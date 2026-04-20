Catholic LGBTQ+ Leaders Respond to Trump’s Attacks on Pope Leo

Donald Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV were the headlines of the week last week, and scores of commentators weighed in on the matter. The Washington Blade sought out the opinions of Catholic LGBTQ+ leaders, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation sought the opinion of a gay theologian who is also the former U.S. ambassador to the Holy See.

The Blade reported:

“Francis DeBernardo is the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a Maryland-based LGBTQ Catholic organization. He told the Washington Blade on Thursday that Trump’s comments about Leo ‘are one more example of the ridiculous hubris of this leader (Trump) whose entire record shows that he is nothing more than a middle-school bully.’

“ ‘LGBTQ+ adults were often bullied as children, and they have learned the lesson that bullies act when they feel frightened or threatened,’ said DeBernardo. ‘But secular power does not threaten the Vicar of Christ, and Pope Leo’s response illustrates this truth perfectly.’

“DeBernardo added Trump ‘is obviously frightened that Pope Leo, an American, has more power and influence than the president on the world stage.’

“ ‘Like most Trumpian bullying, this strategy will backfire,’ DeBernardo told the Blade. “Moral truth and compassion always overcome ignorant hate. Trump’s actions are not an example of his power, but of his impotence.’ “

Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, an LGBTQ Catholic organization, also offered criticism:

“ ‘He [Trump] has demonstrated throughout both presidencies that he doesn’t understand the basic concepts of any faith system that is founded on the dignity of human beings, the importance of common good,’ Duddy-Burke told the Blade on Thursday during a telephone interview. ‘It’s just appalling.’

‘Duddy-Burke praised Leo and the American cardinals who have publicly criticized Trump.

“ ‘The pope’s popularity — given how much more respect Pope Leo has than the man sitting in the White House — is a blow to his ego,’ Duddy-Burke told the Blade. ‘That seems to be a sore sport for him.’

“ ‘It’s such an imperialistic world view,’ she added.”

The Blade also sought comments from Juan Carlos Cruz, a gay Chilean man who was a confidant of Pope Francis who appointed him to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Cruz said:

“Trump . . . has zero right to criticize the Pope who is the real peacemaker.”

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation interviewed Miguel Diaz, a theologian at Loyola University Chicago who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See. Professor Diaz is an openly gay man who does research in queer theology. He commented:

“The comments are disheartening and shameful, and as a Catholic and a Catholic intellectual, I’m angry today.”

Diaz went on to say that Trump’s remarks are a manifestation of “global indifference” and “the weaponization of religion,” the latter of which he said was “idolatrous” and “blasphemous.”

The video of Diaz’ interview is available by clicking here.

—Matthew Myers, New Ways Ministry, April 20, 2026