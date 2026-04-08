Merging DEI and Ministry Offices at Catholic College Causes Controversy

Providence College has decided to merge its Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office into its Catholic mission and ministry office — a move raising serious concerns about how LGBTQ+ students and faculty will be treated going forward.

College spokesperson Steven Maurano framed the decision by the Catholic school in Rhode Island as part of a broader effort to align administrative offices with the institution’s mission. He maintained that the college “remains firmly committed to fostering a welcoming, supportive environment for all students, including non-Catholic students and LGBTQ+ members of our community,” and that any organizational changes are aimed at “strengthening collaboration and student support — not diminishing it.”

But not everyone is convinced this is the motivating factor behind the decision, according to The Boston Globe.

Maia Bailey, an associate professor of biology and chair of the Faculty Senate DEI Committee, warned that eliminating a dedicated DEI leader from the administration could have real consequences. She pointed to existing college policies — including language framing gender as binary — as already problematic when it comes to supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Additionally, in April 2024, E. Corry Kole, a former IDEI director who came out as trans-nonbinary during the 2022–23 academic year, filed formal discrimination charges against the school with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights and the EEOC. Kole alleged a pattern of discrimination, including being told that use of they/them pronouns should be kept private. Upon resigning, Kole cited a lack of institutional support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Two years later, the climate has not visibly improved. A faculty member and a student spoke to The Boston Globe, both under conditions of anonymity to avoid repercussions, described a campus where LGBTQ+ people already feel marginalized. “It’s not like people at this campus or in campus ministry are openly bigoted,” the student said, “but when you go into a space and you know that it’s conservative, you’re not going to be as honest and truthful.”

The administration has pointed to peer institutions that have made similar mergers. But notable Catholic colleges and universities across New England — including Boston College, College of the Holy Cross, Salve Regina University, and Saint Anselm College — have not followed that path.

The decision also comes amid growing federal pressure, with the Trump administration threatening to revoke funding from higher education institutions that maintain DEI offices.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, April 8, 2026