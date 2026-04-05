Easter Sunday: The Empty Tomb and the Emptiness of Loss

Today’s reflection is from Xavier Montecel (he/him/his), an Assistant Professor of Catholic Theological and Social Ethics at St. Mary’s University,Texas. His primary research investigates the relationship between liturgy and ethics. He has previously written for Bondings 2.0 as a guest contributor.

Today’s liturgical readings for for Easter Sunday can be found by clicking here.

I wonder how the women felt, standing at the empty tomb of Jesus, when the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid.” They did not have the whole picture, which Peter describes in today’s first reading from the Acts of the Apostles: “This man God raised on the third day and granted that he be visible.” No, they were there to finish washing a decaying corpse, the body of their beloved teacher, but he was gone. They must have been terrified.

On this Easter Sunday, I am also afraid. My country is falling apart. The government is terrorizing the most vulnerable among us. Public sentiment is reportedly turning against me, my husband, and my LGBTQ+ siblings. The planet continues to decline because of the insatiable human appetite for stuff. War is prowling again. So much of what I have taken for granted in my profession as a teacher has been thrown into question in the face of new technology.

It is also the first Easter without my mom, Maria del Refugio “Cuca” Robledo Montecel. She died of breast cancer at the end of last year. I look for her, but I can’t find her. My mom loved me unconditionally. She always said so, and she proved it in her support of me when I came out as gay during college. Now the possibility of being loved like that seems to have vanished from the world. It feels wrong to keep doing this, living my life and achieving things, without her watching me with pride.

Perhaps you are saying to me, in your mind, “But she is watching you from heaven!” If I am honest, that doesn’t console me. At least not yet. I understand that this is the whole meaning of Easter: that in the resurrection we have been promised eternal life. I know that death does not have the last word, and that the gospel means hope. But for now, I am still standing in front of the empty tomb, more afraid than hopeful.

What do we hope for, anyway? In peaceful moments leading up to her death, my mom and I would talk. Sometimes we discussed hospice plans and funeral details, but the conversations that most remain with me were about the meaning of her death. I did my best to comfort her. I am a theologian after all. I should have had words of consolation, grounded in hope.

The best I could come up with was “God will catch you.” I meant it, but I don’t quite know what it means. Now that my mom is dead, I wonder if it means an afterlife we might look forward to. Maybe that is what Christian hope is all about. Imagine her and me, all of us, reunited on a distant shore, just as we are now, but better. Without pain or sickness, tiredness or regret. It is a lovely picture that I am sure many of us hold close to our hearts.

But I have to be frank: I struggle with this idea. The grief that is groaning in my bones knows that the threads that held my mom and me together – time and space and body – have been cut. She is gone. The mom that I knew no longer exists. Whatever mysterious thing may come after death cannot change the fact that death is real.

Following his wife’s death, C.S. Lewis wrote a book called A Grief Observed, where he points out that death is irrevocable and irreversible. Why else would grief tear our souls apart? The stories we tell ourselves about family reunions in heaven are unbiblical fabrications. “The exact same thing is never taken away and given back,” he writes. “Don’t come to me about the consolations of religion or I shall suspect you don’t understand.”

But where does this leave our hope? In today’s lectionary reading from Colossians, I think there is an answer: “For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory.” Our hope is not in some second- story reality, where our deceased loved ones wait for us just as they were before they died. Our hope is Jesus Christ. He is the one in whom our true life awaits. He is our destination.

In hope, we await a future to come when Christ will be all in all. Yes, we will be together, and we will be alive. Not as we are now but fully realized in body and soul – in union with God, creation, and one another in a life that is glorious beyond all imagining. We are headed for the resurrection of Christ. In some sense, we are already there. It is present (he is present) in the sharing of bread and wine, in acts of love and justice, and in those rare moments where I can sense that my mom is not so distant from me after all.

I will admit that some days, even this isn’t much consolation. I want my mom back, precisely as she was. The glory of the resurrection seems much too hypothetical as compared to the warmth of her voice and the certainty of her advice. My husband and I are starting the process of adopting a child, and I will want her here to hold my baby and to tell me I am doing this right. Still, I know that in that absence, she will be present.

On an episode of a podcast I produce about God, spirituality, my sexual identity, motherhood, family, and related issues, I spoke with my mother about her impending death. She said:

“Love cannot disappear. It’s forever. Whether I am ashes or whether I am back to the stars; whether I’m being cradled by my God, which is what I hope will happen, I will always love you and I will always know that you love me.”

The women were afraid, but still they beheld the resurrection. Alleluia!

—Xavier M. Montecel, April 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: The podcast mentioned above is also available here.