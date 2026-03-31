Cardinal in India Champions Transgender People

Today is the Transgender Day of Visibility, so we present a post about how one Catholic archdiocese is helping to make transgender people not only more visible, but also healthy and productive.

As editor of this blog, over the years I have noticed a peculiar, unexpected phenomenon: Catholic websites and organizations which are extremely anti-LGBTQ+ are often the earliest and best sources of news about pro-LGBTQ+ initiatives, leaders, and events in the Catholic Church.

It’s true. It seems that in their razor-sharp focus on disparaging LGBTQ+ people or any positive Catholic development in LGBTQ+ ministry or advocacy, they are keenly on the lookout for anything that even hint of the possibility that LGBTQ+ people will be accepted as equal human beings and Catholics.

Such an instance happened this week. From an international, anti-LGBTQ+ website, I learned this week that Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderabad, India, is a great champion of transgender people in his region. The news story, intended to denigrate the cardinal, actually had me quite joyous. It told the story of a Christmas 2025 transgender event that the cardinal attended to celebrate with the women who attended. It appears to have been a very joyous event for all.

A link in that story took me to the Archdiocese of Hyderabad Social Service Society webpage offering supportive services to transgender people. This specialty program is called “Empowering Transgenders for a Better Future” and is described as:

“Striving to create a more inclusive and equal society by providing opportunities, support, and resources for the transgender community to flourish and shape a brighter tomorrow.”

An additional description of one of the projects states:

“Cardinal Anthony’s commitment to the marginalized is evident in his holistic approach, reflecting a dedication to positive change. Over 150 transgender individuals actively participated, with more than 30 receiving intensive Jute bag making training and certificates. Additionally, 65 participants received essential supplies, including Jute bag making machines and dry ration kits, fostering immediate support and sustainable empowerment.”



And another project described medical and health assistance:

“[The Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Service Society] recently organized a highly impactful medical camp and material distribution event, which was spearheaded by the inspirational transgender individual, Rekha. This initiative aimed to address the healthcare needs of the marginalized transgender community and provide them with essential supplies. The event garnered significant attention and saw a remarkable turnout, with approximately 150 people in attendance.

“One of the key highlights of the program was the active involvement of transgender individuals themselves, who took charge of organizing and operating the camp. This inclusive approach not only empowered the transgender community but also created a welcoming environment that attracted individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“The medical camp offered a range of services, including health check-ups, consultations, and diagnostic tests. Fifty attendees availed themselves of these medical services, underscoring the pressing need for accessible healthcare within the transgender community. The camp’s well-equipped medical team efficiently collected medical reports from 46 individuals, ensuring that they received the necessary documentation to further their healthcare journeys.”

Without having read the alarmist news report on that anti-LGBTQ+ website, I would never have learned about what wonderful ministry this cardinal and the archdiocese were doing with the transgender people in their region!

And if that wasn’t enough good news, I also learned from the news report that Cardinal Poola was recently elected president of India’s Catholic Bishops’ Conference!

The question comes up: If this is being done in one diocese, why can’t other dioceses do the same?

Do any Bondings 2.0 readers know of any other dioceses or archdiocese anywhere in the world that has any kind of social service support for transgender people? If so, please let others know about it by putting a message in the “Comments” section of this post.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, March 31, 2026