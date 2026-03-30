Gay Catholic Speaks About Senegal’s Harsh New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Following the recent decision by Senegal’s parliament to significantly increase penalties for same-gender relations – now ranging from five to ten years in prison – and to extend punishments to those accused of promoting or financing homosexuality, concerns are growing about the impact on LGBTQ+ people, civil society, and even access to healthcare.

To better understand the situation, Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti discussed it with a Catholic member of Gay Christian Africa, a network aiming to show and share the daily life of gay Christians in their communities and churches in different parts of Africa. He chose to remain anonymous for security reasons.

The law passed with overwhelming support in parliament and it is now awaiting promulgation by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. How do you interpret this political consensus? What does it tell us about the current climate in Senegal?

The near-unanimous vote in the Senegalese parliament – 135 in favor, none against, and three abstentions – shows that this is not a marginal position, but a broad political consensus. This kind of agreement indicates that hostility toward LGBTQ+ people is being normalized at the highest levels of public life. It also suggests that, in the current climate, political actors see anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric not as a risk, but as something electorally and symbolically useful.

The new legislation also increases penalties for anyone accused of promoting or facilitating same-sex relationships, explicitly targeting associations, NGOs, and advocacy groups, with prison sentences and heavy fines. As someone involved in Gay Christian Africa, how do you see the impact of this measure on community organizing, support networks, and everyday survival strategies?

The impact on associations, NGOs, and informal support networks will be severe. When a law criminalizes not only people’s intimate lives, but also those who support them, protect them, defend them, or even assist them financially, it strikes at the very possibility of building community. In practice, this can lead to fewer safe spaces, increased fear among activists, more self-censorship, and reduced access to essential services, including HIV prevention and healthcare. This law is not only punitive, it is designed to isolate people and make their survival more precarious.

This legislation comes after a broader political campaign framed around anti-neocolonial nationalism, where LGBTQ+ rights are often portrayed as a foreign influence. Fama Be, Senegalese MP, declared: “Here in our Africa, here in Senegal, we don’t accept this homosexuality. That’s not in our culture, that’s not in our tradition.”From your perspective, is this framing specific to Senegal, or does it reflect a wider trend across different parts of Africa?

I do not believe this narrative is specific to Senegal. We are witnessing a broader pattern across different parts of Africa, where LGBTQ+ rights are framed as a foreign, Western, or neocolonial imposition. This narrative is politically effective because it connects sexual minorities to wider fears about sovereignty, identity, and cultural survival. However, it is historically misleading.

LGBTQ+ Africans are not foreign to Africa: they are part of African societies, families, and religious communities. What is often imported is not queerness itself, but the political use of moral panic as a tool for mobilization. The current debate in Senegal clearly fits within this wider regional trend.

The Catholic bishops of Senegal have not issued a public statement on this new law yet. However, following the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, they made clear their opposition to blessing same-sex couples. From your perspective, how might the Catholic Church in Senegal respond to this development? And what impact could this tightening of the law have on LGBTQ+ Catholics in the country?

As for the Catholic Church in Senegal, the most likely response is institutional caution combined with a conservative doctrinal stance. Senegalese bishops have already aligned themselves with the broader position of the African episcopate opposing the implementation of Fiducia Supplicans, clearly expressing their refusal to bless same-sex couples. This suggests that they are unlikely to openly challenge the government’s harder line, even if some church actors may be privately concerned about violence, exclusion, or the shrinking of pastoral space.

For LGBTQ+ Catholics, this creates a double vulnerability: on the one hand, social and legal persecution; on the other, the risk of feeling invisible or unsupported within their own faith communities. In a majority-Muslim country (90.99%) where Catholics are a minority but the largest Christian denomination (4.68%), the Church’s public voice matters precisely because it can either reinforce exclusion or insist on human dignity and nonviolence.

Given the risks involved, many people are forced into silence or invisibility. What forms of resilience, solidarity, or resistance are still possible in this context? What would you want the international community to understand right now?

In this context, resilience will often take discreet rather than visible forms. It may emerge through small networks of trust, quiet pastoral care, protected communication, mutual aid, support for those in exile, attention to mental health, and the preservation of spaces where people can still speak honestly without fear. Resistance is not always public protest. At times, it is simply the refusal to disappear, the commitment to care for one another, and the effort to protect life under hostile conditions.

The international community, and especially faith-based communities, must understand that silence can become complicity. Solidarity should not be paternalistic or abstract. It must listen to local voices, support those already working on the ground, defend access to healthcare and legal protection, and clearly affirm that neither African culture nor faith can be used to justify persecution.

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, March 30, 2026