Young LGBTQ+ Catholics in Italy Gather at Retreat; and More News

Here are some items that might be of interest:

1. Young LGBTQ+ Catholics in Italy experienced a time of spirituality together at a retreat held at Monastery of the Benedictine Nuns of Santa Marta of Florence on March 20-22, 2026. The program was sponsored by several Italian Catholic LGBTQ+ groups: the LGBT+ Christian Youth Project, Kairos Giovani of Florence, Guado Giovani of Milan, Young Oikos of Rome, and La tenda di Gionata. The retreat was titled, “Lazarus, Come Out,” and was held on the weekend of the Fifth Sunday of Lent when the gospel reading is the raising of Lazarus (John 11:1-45), which has special relevance for LGBTQ+ Christians because it relates to their experiences of coming out of the closet.

2. Father James Martin, SJ, a well-known Catholic advocate for LGBTQ+ ministry was recently interviewed by Katholisch.de, on the occasion of the publication of his new memoir, Work in Progress. During the interview, Fr. Martin was asked the question: “Under Pope Francis, [your LGBTQ+] ministry received clear support. How would you describe the atmosphere now under Pope Leo XIV?” He responded:

“I had the honor of spending time with Pope Leo in the Apostolic Palace a few months after his election . And the message I heard was that he wants to continue Pope Francis’s approach of openness and inclusion. Of course, he also has other very pressing issues on his agenda: wars around the world and many challenges within the Church. But my meeting with him gave me great hope and comfort for the Church’s pastoral outreach to LGBTQ Catholics.”

3. The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics (GNRC), an alliance of Catholic LGBTQ+ groups and individuals from around the world, issued a statement in response to the final report of the Study Group on Women’s Participation in the Life and Leadership of the Church. The GNRC said, in part:

“It was clear well in advance that the final report of the Synod’s working group on Women’s Participation in the Life and Leadership of the Church would not challenge the current ban on women being admitted to Holy Orders. However, it is still deeply disappointing to see the lack of openness to any changes in this exclusionary and damaging policy. We mourn the fact that the testimony of so many women who experience a deep and persistent call to serve God’s people as deacons or priests can be so completely ignored.”

4. Dignity Washington, a local organization of LGBTQ+ Catholics in the District of Columbia, recently hosted Tyler Bieber, author of Against The Current: Father Tom Oddo And the New American Catholic, a biography of a gay priest who, among other accomplishments, was instrumental in growing the fledgling Catholic LGBTQ+ movement in the 1970s. According to The Washington Blade noted a fact from the lecture:

“In a development considered unusual for a Catholic priest, Bieber said Oddo in 1973 testified in support of gay rights bill before a committee of the Massachusetts Legislature and collaborated with then Massachusetts gay and lesbian rights advocate Elaine Noble.”

To read Bondings 2.0’s review of Bieber’s book, click here.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, March 28, 2026