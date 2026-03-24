Iceland’s Police Investigate Priest’s Comments on Conversion for LGBTQ+ People

Icelandic police have launched an investigation into a Catholic priest after he made comments appearing to endorse conversion therapy, a practice outlawed in the country since 2023.

The comments, originally reported by the Icelandic Review, were made by Father Jakob Rolland, the diocesan chancellor, in early March, in which he said LGBTQ individuals seeking to “abandon” their “lifestyle” lack support and resources. He also called gay people to “conversion,” which many interpreted as telling them to try to work towards changing their sexual orientations.

Authorities are examining whether his remarks could be interpreted as promoting or encouraging practices banned under Iceland’s 2023 law, which outlaws conversion therapy related to sexual orientation and gender expression.

The law criminalizes anyone who uses “coercion, deception, or threats to force a person to undergo treatment intended to suppress or alter their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

Rolland defended his remarks, saying that Catholics are in a constant state of conversion, turning away from sin and toward what is good. He added that “all Christians are called to control their sexual impulses according to the moral teachings of the Church, not just homosexual people.”

He also said that the Church has no formal conversion therapy program and instead offers pastoral counsel to individuals seeking to change their lifestyle.

At the time of the original remarks, government officials were quick to respond. Minister of Foreign Affairs Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir condemned Rolland’s comments, saying they appear to support harmful practices associated with conversion therapy.

Legal and advocacy leaders have also called for action. Helga Vala Helgadóttir, who sponsored the legislation outlawing conversion therapy, and Bjarndís Helga Tómasdóttir, chairwoman of Samtökin 78, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, have both said the comments could be criminal.

Helgadóttir is now calling for a broader review of religious organizations in Iceland to determine whether conversion therapy practices are being used.

Iceland, which has a predominantly Lutheran population, has adopted progressive policies supporting LGBTQ rights. The Catholic Church is the country’s second-largest denomination but makes up about four percent of the population, roughly 14,000 individuals. Much of this community consists of immigrants, particularly from Poland and Slovakia, and many Catholic leaders in Iceland are from abroad as well, with Rolland himself being French-born.

This is not the first time Rolland has sparked controversy. In 2019, he drew criticism for negative comments he made about marriage equality.

At the time, he said: “If two women came to us and wanted to marry, then I’d say, ‘Unfortunately, that won’t work for us.’ If they wanted to press charges, I’d say, ‘Do it.’ If I go to prison, then I go to prison, but it won’t change my position.”

Rolland’s stance stands in contrast to political leaders such as Sigmundur Ernir Rúnarsson of the Democratic Social Alliance, who raised the issue in Iceland’s Parliament, who responded:

“What is the message to gay and lesbian people in the country? What is the message to their families? What is the message to their allies? What is the message to all Icelanders who want to live in a free and democratic society that believes in human rights and enacts laws to ensure human rights?”

–Matthew Gorczyka, March 224, 2026