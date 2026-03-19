Taking Queer People Seriously in Church Life

“Queer people are not a ‘special group,’ but rather people created and loved by God in the same way. If the Church remains true to its own understanding of humanity…then in the long run it cannot help but treat them with the same respect and appreciation.”

This was the core message of Andreas Ihm, a pastoral assistant and representative for queer-sensitive pastoral care in the Diocese of Augsburg, during an interview with the press office of the Diocese of Eichstatt. Ihm believes the Church is on the right track, but still has a long way to go.

In answer to a question about the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s statement that queer people should be treated with “respect, compassion, and sensitivity,” Ihm commented:

“If the Church truly wants to take queer people seriously, it is not enough to simply formulate tolerance. It is about genuine recognition and participation in Church life.”

While Ihm acknowledges that the Catechism’s language is an “important step against discrimination,” he also understands that to many queer people, it doesn’t go far enough. Queer Catholics don’t just want their presence to be tolerated. Instead:

“. . . .their lived experiences must be acknowledged – in pastoral care, in educational programs, in religious education, and also in worship services. Not as a separate issue, but as part of the lived diversity of people who understand themselves as created and loved by God. Theologically speaking: Those who have the same dignity must also be able to find the same spiritual home..”

Ihm also acknowledges that changes in church regulation don’t always create an immediate change in people’s attitudes. For example, in 2023, German bishops instituted a new church labor law stipulating that personal lifestyle and sexual orientation would no longer lead to an immediate dismissal. Despite this development, Ihm describes a lingering aura of uncertainty:

“Many queer employees still hesitate to come out in a professional context because they are unsure how their immediate environment will react: superiors, colleagues, or even volunteers. Many have learned to conceal their personal reality to avoid conflict or rejection. Such a protective strategy isn’t abandoned overnight just because a labor law regulation has changed.”

Ihm offered the following advice to teachers and others who minister with young people:

“I think the most important thing is to accompany young people on their journey through life, to perceive their questions about their sexuality, orientation, and gender identity without judgment. This also means speaking in a gender-sensitive way so that everyone in a class is included. And this doesn’t necessarily require a gender asterisk. A key point of reference is Catholic anthropology: Every human being is created in the image of God (“Imago Dei”). From this follows an unconditional dignity – regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“In a school setting, the focus is less on moral judgment and more on guidance. Religious education is not a place for enforcing norms, but rather for religious formation and personal development.”

In answer to a question about whether or not the Catholic Church is changing in regard to LGBTQ+ people, he responded:

“. . . we are still in the midst of a process. For some, it’s too slow, for others too fast. The Church often moves at a certain asynchronous pace: different experiences, generations, and theological convictions collide. I see my role as taking these different perspectives seriously and bringing people along on this journey. Crucial to this is the fundamental theological stance.

“If the Church remains true to its own understanding of humanity—the dignity of every human being as created in the image of God—then in the long run it cannot help but treat them with the same respect and appreciation. I therefore believe that this development is underway. We have not yet reached our goal, but there is a growing understanding that pastoral care, genuine encounters, and open communication about sexuality are necessary. Only in this way can the Church remain credible and, at the same time, true to its mission of enabling all people to experience God’s love.”

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, March 19, 2026