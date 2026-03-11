Debate Erupts in Iceland Following Catholic Leader’s Remarks on Homosexuality

Recent remarks by a senior representative of the Catholic Church in Iceland have sparked a national debate on religious doctrine, LGBTQ+ rights, and the boundaries of Icelandic law.

The controversial comments were made by Rev. Jakob Rolland, chancellor of the Diocese of Reykjavik, which includes all of Iceland. His statements about same-sex attraction and participation in the Eucharist prompted widespread discussion and criticism from political leaders.

“Everyone belongs in the church and can call upon God to purify their souls and enter heaven,” Rolland said during an interview on the podcast Meining. “But that also means that [one needs] to really examine their own lives.” His comments were reported by an article in The Icelandic Review.

The comments seemed innocent enough, but Rolland’s argument went on to state that those who are attracted to the same sex can receive the Sacrament of the Eucharist only if they are not in an active same-sex relationship.

Rolland went on to state that the Church hopes that gay people will change over time. His implication seemed to endorse conversion therapies when he said that those looking to leave a homosexual lifestyle simply cannot find psychologists and social workers to assist them. “Conversion is a key word in the daily life of Catholic people,” he said. “We are in a position, constantly, of turning from evil to good.”

Rolland’s comments were immediately met by opposition from Iceland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Þorgerður who is Catholic.

“I ask my church to take a step back,” the minister wrote on Facebook. She stated that practices trying to repress homosexuality have serious consequences that often lead to immeasurable harm.

She went on to say, “…talking about homosexuality as a problem that needs to be ‘fixed’ or ‘changed’ is not only hurtful, it is dangerous. I can’t interpret this as anything other than an encouragement to repression.” Her comments were reported in a follow-up article in The Icelandic Review.

Rolland’s comments are in stark contrast to global rankings that position Iceland as one of the countries with the highest marks for measures and protections for LGBTQ+ equality, going so far as to having banned conversion therapies in 2023. This legislation passed by the Alþingi, the national legislature, cited the irreparable harm both physically and mentally from these practices that lacked any science-based evidence. The law took specific aim at these practices that targeted minors.

Gunnarsdóttir shut down interpretations that favor conversion of homosexuals:“I completely reject the interpretation that it is Jesus Christ’s policy that homosexuals should change who they are.”

–Matthew Gorczyca, March 11, 2026