Catholic Leaders Help to Scrap LGBTQ+ Tourism Plan

Pressure from religious leaders in Sri Lanka, including a Catholic cardinal, have led to the withdrawal of an LGBTQ+ focused tourism initiative in the country.

In September 2025, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) proposed an advertising campaign to attract LGBTQ+ tourists, working closely with a group called Equal Ground, Sri Lanka’s oldest LGBTQ+ rights organization. The initiative sought to increase overall tourism to Sri Lanka, with projects aimed specifically at welcoming LGBTQ+ tourists and portraying Sri Lanka as a “safe and hospitable” destination, says UCANews.

A petition was then filed by several detractors including Gunadasa Amarasekara, convenor of the National Patriotic Movement, who argued that promoting tourism projects that cater to LGBTQ+ travelers was “unlawful and unconstitutional.” As the Court of Appeals heard the petition against the initiative, Catholic and Buddhist religious leaders claimed that the initiative could harm cultural values and have serious social consequences.

Among those who condemned the initiative was Cardinal Malcom Ranjith of the Archdiocese of Colombo (which includes all of Sri Lanka and the Maldive Islands). Heclaimed that the initiative was “problematic.” Other Catholic detractors included F.E. Dias, president of pro-life group Cultura Vitae (Culture of Life), who said that the initiative “normalizes deviance” and drives national business “into sin.” According to Dias, the promotion of LGBTQ+ tourism would encourage immoral behavior, including exploitation.

During the hearing, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe informed the Court of Appeals that the SLTDA’s letter endorsing LGBTQ+ tourism projects had been withdrawn. According to the chairman of the SLTDA, the letter was withdrawn to “avoid ambiguity, maintain institutional integrity, and ensure alignment with the national tourism policy.”

LGBTQ+ rights activists and advocates have expressed deep frustration with the decision and the lack of progress towards inclusion. Nuwan Roshan, an activist based in Colombo, is still waiting for LGBTQ+ people to be afforded full rights and dignity as citizens.

“We want our country to progress,” Roshan said. “If we constantly raise such questions, we will never move forward.”

“There are several tragedies here,” commented Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry. “First, Sri Lanka loses a great amount of revenue by refusing to appeal to a particular market segment. Second, LGBTQ+ Sri Lankans have been publicly disrespected and devalued. Third, and perhaps the saddest, Catholic leaders there are still operating under negative stereotypes and myths about LGBTQ+ people. If they would open their minds to LGBTQ+ reality, their hearts would be opened, too.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, February 26, 2026