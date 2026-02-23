Becoming Evangelists to the LGBTQ+ Community

It didn’t exactly ring out like Pope Francis’ famous “Todos! Todos! Todos!” but on his first visit to a parish in the Diocese of Rome, Pope Leo XIV emphasized a message of hospitality and inclusion:

“‘A true parish”‘ is where ‘we all learn to say “Welcome,” not only with words, but with a spirit of hospitality, opening the door and welcoming everyone.'”

The comment was made on February 15th at the parish of Santa Maria Regina Pacis in Ostia Lido, a Roman suburb, reported Catholic News Service. The statement, though, may be an indicator that Pope Leo will be continuing in Francis’ footsteps. Later in his parish visit, the pontiff met with the community’s pastoral council, and he told them; “I. . .encourage you to go out and seek others. Do not remain inside the church and say, ‘It’s OK, those who come are enough.’ It is never enough. Invite, welcome, accompany.”

Again, we see a word, “accompany,” made popular in church discourse by Pope Francis to describe a preferred form of pastoral ministry.

Although it is unlikely that Pope Leo had the LGBTQ+ community in mind, I was struck by his urging parish leaders to evangelize, to seek people who are not already a part of the parish. I know that many LGBTQ+ friendly parishes here in the U.S. already do this by exhibiting at Pride festivals, letting LGBTQ+ people, many of whom have been turned off by religious institutions (including, but not exclusively, the Catholic Church) know they are welcome. I’m sure that many Bondings 2.0 readers who’ve done this activity can share many inspiring and surprising conversations they shared with LGBTQ+ folks at these events. (Please share your experiences in the “Comments” section of this blog post.)

In chapter 8 of the book New Ways and Next Steps: A Guide to Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry, I outlined 35 different activities that parishes can do to welcome LGBTQ+ people to the parish. Many of those ideas emphasize activities that will welcome folks once they arrive to the parish. But how do you get to people who wouldn’t even come within 20 yards of a Catholic Church. From the list in that chapter, I’ve excerpted activities which can be described as “evangelistic,” activities that Catholics can do to welcome people who are outside of church facilities. Here they are:

Ask LGBTQ+ groups that have lists of welcoming faith communities to add your parish to their listings.

Connect with LGBTQ+ organizations in your community. If there is a local LGBTQ+ community center, ask if you can leave information about your parish’s welcome on their bulletin board or in their resource area.

Invite LGBTQ+ organizations to use parish facilities for meetings or special events. Consider opening the doors of the parish for LGBTQ+ coming out groups, support groups, or self-help groups.

Participate in Pride Month events such as interfaith-prayer services, exhibiting at festivals, marching in parades. Many parishes have reported that so many LGBTQ+ people have returned to church because they encountered Catholic parishes at Pride Month events. Once Pride Month is over, continue to participate in other LGBTQ+ events in your local community.

If your community has a local LGBTQ+ newspaper or magazine, place an ad inviting people to your parish events and liturgies. If the local LGBTQ+ news source is an online outlet, advertise there.

Include LGBTQ+ organizations in potential parish stewardship opportunities as recipients.

Organize a parish service project to assist with volunteer tasks or programs at local LGBTQ+ charitable organizations.

If you are a member of an LGBTQ+ friendly parish and have done these or other activities, please share your experiences in this blog post’s “Comments” section.

As Pope Leo said, welcoming is not enough. Catholics also have to go out and invite. Many in the LGBTQ+ community who describe themselves as “former Catholics” may be waiting for just such a sign or invitation.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, February 23, 2026

New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry

by Francis DeBernardo

New Ways and Next Steps is designed to help pastoral ministers develop LGBTQ+ ministry in their local parishes. Whether a parish is just initiating a ministry or already has one that needs fresh ideas, Francis DeBernardo brings pastoral ministers on a journey of discernment to help them discover the best path LGBTQ+ ministry should take in their local communities.

Short chapters grounded in real-world experiences invite readers to consider the depth of pastoral realities from a scriptural, theological, and ministerial perspective. “Questions for Reflection” and “Continuing the Conversation” at the end of each chapter encourage personal reflection, group discussion, and suggestions for practical implementation in today’s diverse parishes.

For more information and to order your copy, click here.