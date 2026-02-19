Why Haven’t Bishops Focused on Immigration the Way they Focus on LGBTQ+ Topics?

Kudos to The National Catholic Reporter for their great editorial entitled “Bishops of the United States, history has its eyes on you,” in which they challenge U.S. Catholic bishops to speak out more on Trump administration policies which blatantly conflict with Catholic social thought. The editorial notes that:

“As the Trump administration escalated its assault on human dignity, many Catholics have wondered: Where are our bishops? Why don’t they do something?”

The editorial rightly pivots to the fact that “some bishops were indeed using their voices, calling attention to the egregious violations against human dignity at the hands of the Trump administration and urging Catholics not to remain silent,” followed a list of courageous bishops who have spoken out at various points, on various issues since Trump became presisdent. “. . . [T]hey deserve credit for speaking up — and together they provide a model for other church leaders during this disturbing time,” the editorial writers state. What follows is a list of honor of seven bishops who have been brave enough to stand up for Catholic values at this critical time. They, and a handful of others, are truly courageous Catholic leaders.

The focus of most of these bishops has been the presidential administration’s unjust and inhuman immigration policy–and they are right for having this focus since it is the burning issue of the day. What caught my attention, as an advocate for Catholic LGBTQ+ equality was the editorial’s insight into a the skewed agenda of many in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy:

“Had our church’s leaders spoken out earlier against the administration’s cruelty toward migrants, with the urgency and unity they once devoted to issues such as same-sex marriage, religious liberty or abortion, perhaps political realities would have shifted sooner.”

And it is not just the bishops. In the struggle to defend immigrants, where are the many Catholic organizations that spent millions on opposing marriage equality? The anti-LGBTQ+ stand of all these Catholic leaders galvanized them to oppose equality measures. What prevents them from being equally galvanized on the immigration issue? Why do sexuality and gender issues attract their attention while other social issues are quietly ignored. The editorial suggests that the reason for such silence is because they are “seemingly not wanting to offend a president who once appeared poised to deliver on a range of pro-life issues. . . .” While that is likely true, it still does not account for the consistency, vehemence, and willingess to expend financial resources that they can muster when LGBTQ+ issues are being considered. And all of this is almost 13 years after Pope Francis told church leaders they “cannot insist only on issues related to abortion, gay marriage, and the use of contraceptive methods. . .it is not necessary to talk about these issues all the time.”

And yet, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) quickly issued a statement supporting Trump’s anti-transgender executive orders, while they had to be coaxed by Pope Leo into making any kind of corporate statement on immigration. It is way past time that sexuality and gender be considered the most grievous Cathoic issues our world faces.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump worked up the people in his campaign rallies to vicious heights in their opposition to immigrants. Trump’s current immigration policies should come as no surprise since they were exactly what he promised. During that time, the USCCB did not say a word. Over 60% of white Catholics voted for Trump. How different an outcome we might have seen if the USCCB had used its oppositional voice then in the same way they use it when sexuality and gender are at issue.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, February 19, 2026