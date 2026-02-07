Fr. Martin Tells Colbert of Pope Leo’s LGBTQ+ Approach; And Other News

Here are some items you might find of interest:

1. Father James Martin, SJ, appeared on “The Late Show” hosted by Stephen Colbert this past week, and he reiterated the message that Pope Leo XIV will be following Pope Francis’ footsteps on LGBTQ+ issues. Fr. Martin first reported this opinion after he met personally with Pope Leo at the Vatican in September 2025.

Fox News reported:

“. . . Martin was asked by host Stephen Colbert whether Leo plans on “expanding” the LGBTQ ministry, as Francis had previously expressed interest in doing.

” ‘Yeah, the message I got from him was that he’s continuing Pope Francis’ mission and message of welcome and inclusion, and he wanted that to be broadcast,’ Martin replied, drawing applause from the audience.

2. St. John Henry Newman, a 19th-century British cardinal and theologian whose close relationship with a priest friend have led many to presume that he was gay, has been added to the General Roman Calendar, with an optional memorial on October 9th, reported Vatican News. Newman, who had converted from Anglicanism, was canonized in 2019 by Pope Francis and was named a Doctor of the Church in 2025 by Pope Leo XIV. His written descriptions of his affection for Ambrose St. John, as well as their request to be buried alongside each other in death, have been interpreted as indicators of a homosexual attachment, though likely unacknowledged and celibate in nature.

3. A Sojourners article entitled “How Affirming Ministries Serve Incarcerated LGBTQ+ People,” described how receiving it is difficult for this population to receive positive pastoral care from prison chaplains. The article reported on pastoral people from a number of denominations, and the Catholic voice was provided by JR Zerkowski, executive director of Fortunate Families, an LGBTQ+ ministry. Zerkowski, who is also a member of the Catholic Prison Ministries Coalition said that chaplains often showed a “resistance to looking at LGBTQ people as more than what they might be doing sexually.” He presents a different opinion: “LGBTQ persons have been told by their clergy that there is no place for them in the church. Yet, they are children of God and have a birthright. Spiritual care is part and parcel to being whole, being complete; wholeness and holiness go hand in hand.”

4. At the end of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Trusk, who was elected to reverse the previous arch-conservative government in that nation, sent a bill to Parliament to allow two people of any gender to form legally protected commitments giving the indviuals access to each other’s medical records, file taxes jointly, and inherit assets, among other benefits. The bill would not permit the couple to adopt children together or to share last names. Barrons reported that this was “the largest legislative step to date on LGBTQ rights in the conservative Catholic country.” The article stated that Polish conservative political leaders are “closely aligned with the Catholic Church.” The country is only one of four in Europe with no protections for same-gender couples, along with Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia. The report also noted that “Although only 31 percent of Poles support the introduction of same-sex marriage, according to an Ipsos poll conducted this year, 62 percent back some form of legal recognition for same-sex unions.”

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, February 7, 2026