A Cornucopia of Thanks!

God blesses us in many ways all the year through! In the U.S., today is Thanksgiving, a holiday set aside to remember our gratitude for all that we have been given. Following Bondings 2.0’s tradition, we present some particular gratitudes from New Ways Ministry staff members and volunteers.

Elisa Belotti, Blog Contributor: Thank you to all LGBTQ+ Catholics who, in their local communities, claim voices, space and dignity as a legitimate part of the Church. You are building a legacy for generations to come. Especially queer Catholic women who resist silence and sexism, and still find ways to bloom.

Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director: I never grow tired of giving thanks for all of the people who support New Ways Ministry financially and spiritually. Our 48-year history of challenges and achievements would not have been possible without their exuberant generosity. The Catholic Church has made some great strides thanks to their tenacity. Our donors and supporters are an essential part of all of our programs, and I pray in gratitude for them every day.

Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, Co-Founder: On April 21, Pope Francis passed to eternal life. I will be eternally grateful for him because he revolutionized our approach to LGBTQ+ issues. Although many wanted him to change the church’s sexual teaching, he gave us the process of synodality because minds and hearts must change first. I am grateful that Pope Francis reiterated the need to follow one’s conscience.

Sister Donna McGartland, OSF, Blog Contributor: This year, I am profoundly grateful for all those LGBTQIA+ persons who are standing up in unity and love, celebrating diversity and acceptance in a world where there is so much hatred, division and chaos. I pray that our witness of support for each other will continue to bring healing and hope.

James Porter, Blog Contributor: I am thankful to all the Church historians and theologians whose careful work reveals a more nuanced and complicated picture of the Church’s past than we typically hear about, thereby showing us a future path for the Church that is generous, welcoming, and fully accepting of sexual diversity.

Ariell Watson Simon, Blog Contributor: I am thankful for all of the LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies who make the difficult decision to remain Catholic. It takes courage and resilience to keep showing up and claiming our place at the table. The Catholic Church cannot be truly ‘catholic’–that is, united in its diversity–without us. Thank you to each of you who makes the church a safer, more diverse, and more catholic place with your presence.

Vernon Smith, Volunteer: I am thankful for the selection of Pope Leo after the unfortunate passing of Francis. To be blunt, it could have been so much worse. He appears to be open to carrying forth the emphasis upon synodality. He appears to quietly carry forth Francis’s call of “Todos, todos, todos!” He is not gregariously engaging like Francis, and his strength is not in capturing hearts and minds, like his predecessor. However, he is cautious and adept in communications and administration. My hope might prove to be naive, but a pope like Leo might have the practical skills to carefully negotiate the Church through the painful changes needed to address the structural and doctrinal issues that may pave a more positive future path for the LGBTQ+ community. Francis provided wonderful heart, compassion, and inspiration. May Leo’s calm and administrative acumen carry though on Francis’ spirit. For all of the anxiety in these stressful times, that is my hope for which I am thankful.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 27, 2025