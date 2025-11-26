Italian Pastor of Trans Women Hopes for Good Things from Pope Leo

In the parish of the Blessed Virgin Immaculate in Torvaianica, just a short drive from Rome, Fr. Andrea Conocchia ministers to a community of over 100 trans women. His ministry has been featured here on Bondings 2.0, especially due to his efforts to bring transgender women to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Now, Fr. Conocchia’s parishioners have asked him to meet with Pope Leo as well, Connochia says he is “praying about it a lot,” though no plans have been made. He says that among his trans parishioners there is “a desire to meet, confide, listen, hug and be hugged.”

The pastor recognizes that Pope Leo does not have the same approach to LGBTQ+ issues as his predecessor did, but that does not deter him from his ministry. In September, he participated with some parishioners in the LGBTQ+ Jubilee Pilgrimage in Rome which he described as an inspiring experience.

“It was very powerful. Cheerful and moving at the same time,” Connochia told the National Catholic Reporter “Seeing almost 1400 people praying, walking together and sharing their journeys really made me feel a strong sense of community.”

The priest said that the pilgrimage gave him hope that the church can “move forward with courage,” and that Catholics will “continue this path embracing each of our unique qualities and differences.”

Pope Leo’s maintained silence during the pilgrimage, not offering any special blessing for the group, yet Conochia is still optimistic for the new pope:

“He is at the beginning of his pontificate and maybe there are also other urgencies. I’d say that I’m faithful: actually, I am full of hope…Maybe for him, just being able to have the pilgrimage celebrated already seems like something. Let’s not forget that the Mass was officiated by a very prominent figure, Bishop Francesco Savino, vice president of the Italian Episcopal Conference. It could be a good start. We’ll see how things develop from here. I wish for continuity amid diversity.”

Conocchia and his trans parishioners met Francis in 2022. The priest describes how “the pope not only met them but always had encouraging words from then on. They cried on his shoulder.” He remembers Francis as a “real shepherd of souls” who met often with LGBTQ+ Catholics, even near the end of his life.

Though Conocchia continues to hope for the future of LGBTQ+ Catholics, he believes the queer community is still discriminated against in the church, and that Catholic life is particularly difficult for trans people:

“Many trans girls in my community are sex workers and some of them are addicted to substances, things they confided to me slowly. Some even live in literal huts in the pine forest, without electricity or running water, threatened by wild boars. They are invisible, ignored. In such harsh conditions, they’d still offer me a meal every time I go visit. They are forced in these conditions to survive. … Someone said to me that they’re sinners and shouldn’t be admitted to the sacraments. With deep regret and sadness I’ve to say that this hostility feels, in some way, like persecution. I really don’t understand why the focus has to be only on identity, affection, orientation and sexuality, instead of recognizing the person as a whole.”

Connochia acknowledges that a few years ago, he himself was not “accustomed to queer people.” During the pandemic, he was approached by a trans woman, and that personal encounter changed his life.

“Meetings are life’s teachers,” Conochia says. “These people taught me hospitality, sharing, simplicity, understanding situations and showing respect. I experienced unconditional love, freely given and undeserved.”

Father Conoochia’s final comment shows what many in LGBTQ+ ministry have experienced: the gifts that LGBTQ+ people bring to the church are a blessing for all!

