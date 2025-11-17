Nonbinary Representative Speaks Out at Vatican Jubilee Event

“I’ve actually received consistently positive feedback that it’s good we can provide this level of visibility. It shouldn’t be forgotten that many people were present who were genuinely interested in progress and dialogue. The meeting of the Synod teams was very much characterized by a spirit of collaboration…This feeling of having a common purpose, of walking together and listening to one another, was overwhelming.”

This is the experience of Mara Klein (they/them), a nonbinary person who is a leader of Germany’s Synodal Committee’s, on their recent participation in the Jubilee of Synod Teams in Rome at the end of October. In an interview with Katholisch.de, Klein discussed their experience at the meeting, and how it has inspired them with ideas for the Synodal Path in Germany.

Klein says the biggest takeaway from the meeting was the “atmosphere: this huge number of people united by the cause of synodality.” They describe the World Synod as being a more “power-free space” than other synodal forums:

“There’s a difference between discussing things with bishops in a synodal forum on the Synodal Path, where the possibility of concrete changes for minorities depends on them, and listening to brothers and sisters from the universal Church when they speak about the debates in their own contexts.”

Despite tension between German bishops and the Vatican in recent years, Klein says that questions about the Germany’s Synodal Path came up “hardly at all.” Instead, many of the questions directed at them in Rome were about their own experience as a trans/nonbinary person, and how they coped with resistance from church leadership. Klein answers that it is “difficult and strenuous,” but that they feel privileged to live in Germany, where trans and nonbinary people are able to be more open. “It is also part of the specific form of synodality in Germany that it manages to give trans people a voice.”

The topics of a female diaconate and laypeoples’ role in church reform were discussed in a panel with Pope Leo, and Klein said that the Pope seemed to be “struggling” and was unable to say anything clear or definite about the rights of laypeople or the role of women. “He gave me the impression that this is a question people need an answer to.” Klein says. “But he couldn’t say anything truly encouraging.”

After their trip to Rome, Klein is now preparing for a meeting of the Synodal Committee in Germany to discuss the creation of a permanent synodal body, at the national level. Klein says they are receiving “a lot of support” from Rome, a pleasant surprise. She stated:

“We’re already doing a lot in the spirit of synodality, as it’s conceived in Rome. And establishing synodality at the national level can continue this in a positive way – and corresponds with what was discussed in Rome. Given the resistance we’ve felt from Rome in recent years, I almost expected those in charge to have a completely different idea of ​​what synodality should be. But that’s not the case. And that certainly encourages me.”

–Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, November 17, 2025