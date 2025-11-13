New Ways Ministry Criticizes U.S. Bishops on Anti-Trans Health Policies

The following is a statement of Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director of New Ways Ministry on the U.S. bishops’ conference’s adoption of a new set of guidelines for Catholic hospitals forbidding the institutions to provide gender-affirming medical care to transgender people:

The Ethical and Religious Directives which the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) adopted at their November meeting are neither ethical nor religious. Catholic social ethics has continually sought to promote justice and well-being for all persons.

Ethical and religious guidelines should always be life–giving, not harmful, for people.

The directives adopted by the USCCB will harm, not benefit transgender persons. In a church called to synodal listening and dialogue, it is embarrassing, even shameful, that the bishops failed to consult transgender people, who have found that gender-affirming medical care has enhanced their lives and their relationship with God.

Moreover, the USCCB did not consult the available wealth of medical and psychological research. Part of Catholic social ethics requires an investigation of current scientific knowledge; yet the bishops failed to seek any guidance from, or consultation with, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (or any other mainstream healthcare organization), which advocates policies that eliminate stigma and increase access to safe and legal gender-affirming care.

In adopting these directives, the bishops’ message has power beyond the perimeter of the Catholic Church. Unfortunately, it gives a blessing to people who seek to deny, hurt, and too often, even murder transgender people. The directives will be seen as part of the continuing disturbing trend in the U.S. to deny the reality of transgender identities, a movement led by the Trump White House.

The current U.S. government continues to deny the terrible epidemic of violence against transgender people, in much the same way that the government in the 1980s denied the AIDS crisis. This immoral approach to human life, which resulted in thousands of deaths from AIDS, will likewise cause death for transgender persons and deep heartache for those who love them.

The directives are not binding on any individual bishop or diocese. Knowing that there are a number of bishops who support transgender people, I think many of them will not enforce or even recommend these policies to the Catholic hospitals in their dioceses.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 13, 2025