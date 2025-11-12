Italian Bishops’ Synodal Report Emphasizes LGBTQ+ Ministry

After four years of consultation, the Synodal Assembly of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) has approved its final synthesis document, Leaven of Peace and Fraternity, including a section with addresses the situation of LGBTQ+ people in the Church.

The document recognizes gay and trans people as members of the Church and urges that:

“…local Churches, overcoming the discriminatory attitudes sometimes present in ecclesial and social settings, commit themselves to promoting the recognition and pastoral accompaniment of homosexual and transgender persons, as well as of their parents, who already belong to the Christian community.” (Synthesis Document, Part III, §62 c)

Additionally, it notes that the CEI “support through prayer and reflection the civic ‘days’ aimed at countering every form of violence and discrimination, showing closeness to those who are wounded — including the days against gender violence, pedophilia, bullying, femicide, homophobia and transphobia.” (Synthesis Document, Part III, §62 d)

The document places a special emphasis on dignity and inclusion, proclaiming: “Every person carries a gift for the community, and no one should feel excluded from the journey of the Gospel.”(Synthesis Document, Part III, §60).

Over 500,000 people, 50,000 local groups, and 400 diocesan delegates were involved in the synodal process overthe past four years. The final document was approved in late October, with 781 of 809 votes in favor, representing what the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics has called not simply a procedural step, but a new direction for the Italian Church.

According to katholisch.de, the document discusses several other crucial areas of need, including responding to situations of abuse, strengthening the role of women in the Church, and a commitment to disarmament. In relation to a variety of pastoral contexts, the document calls upon the Church to “learn the language of listening and tenderness toward those who experience wounds and marginalization.” (Synthesis Document, Part III, §61).

Speaking at a press conference covering the release of the document, Archbishop Erio Castellucci, President of the National Committee of the Synodal Path, further elaborated on these sections, demonstrating once again a commitment to the posture of accompaniment that the document calls for. Erio stated:

“Morality is not static; it must take shape from the situation, from the progress of knowledge, and above all from the faces and conditions of people. Pope Francis helped us look differently at divorced and remarried couples. He asked us to accompany everyone… accompany, discern, integrate. And this applies to all, including people with same-sex affection…People are never categories, but persons with complex situations. He has closed no doors.”

In producing this document, the Italian Church has signalled that it intends to be “the leaven of peace and hope” in an increasingly violent and divided world. By specifically naming and uplifting gay and transgender individuals as children of God, bearers of dignity, and deserving recipients of compassion, protection, and love, the Italian Church provides a hopeful model for how the wider Church can move towards wholeness.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, November 12, 2025