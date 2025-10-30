Catholic Transgender Woman Has a Vision for the Church

“If the Church wants to live up to its claim of being there for people, and not the other way around, then the Church must care for all people. And when we look at this, there isn’t black and white, or man and woman. When we look at this, we have a broad spectrum of people. And they should all be welcomed into the Church.”

That is the opinion of German journalist and cradle Catholic Georgine Kellermann, who lived for more than 60 years as Georg (English: George), fearing the rejection of others because of her gender identity.Now, as her authentic self, she was interviewed by Katholisch.de to discuss her experiences as a young trans Catholic, and her desire for a more accepting church.

Although she experienced societal pressure to conform to gender norms, in her youth, Kellermann was very comfortable in the Catholic Church despite her trans identity. She could confide in, many of her friends back then, and that they didn’t “judge [her] or condemn [her].”

“For them, the person was what mattered,” Kellermann explained. “The person counted, not what the personwore or expressed.” Kellermann also says that, despite anti-trans rhetoric in the Catholic Church, she believes that those who really adhere to Christian values will be more likely to behave “humanely” toward trans and LGBTQ+ people. She continued:

“We don’t necessarily have to call them Christian values, but I believe that empathy – human compassion, being attentive to other people’s problems – has a lot to do with our Christian upbringing.”

Kellermann also discussed the anti-trans claim that a person cannot choose their own gender. When asked if she chose her gender, she says “of course not.” She also points out that more scientists than ever are affirming that “gender isn’t located between the legs, but between the ears,” meaning in the brain.

Kellermann has a vision for a more inclusive Catholic Church: :

“I would like to see the Church become more open [about gender identity], although I know the Church mustn’t be a product of the zeitgeist. If it were, it would have to change its philosophy every three years. I simply can’t imagine that. It shouldn’t be like that.”

Her struggle with her gender identity has altered her vision of God, saying somewhat cheekily:

“I’ll hold it against God for the rest of my life that he chose the wrong packaging for me. We’ll have to talk about that again when he’s around. I don’t know. That’s just nature. . . .”

Kellermann says she deals with the staunch church doctrine that disallows transgender people by building up her “own image of God:

“I naturally construct my own image of God the way he should be, from my perspective. And that’s an empathetic God. Ultimately, if God exists, then I am also a child of God. And if I am, then he made me that way. I don’t think anyone can argue with that if they are a believer.”

To read Kellermann’s full interview, click here.

—Lynnzee Corinne, October 30, 2025

