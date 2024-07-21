The Time to Be Prophetic and Give Repose is Now

Today’s reflection is by Bondings 2.0 contributor Yunuen Trujillo.

“Woe to the shepherds

who mislead and scatter the flock of my pasture,

says the Lord.” (Jeremiah 23:1)

To our readers, I must give you a heads-up: today, I have a fire in my heart, one more akin to Jesus flipping tables than my usual calm. This fire of righteous disbelief burns at the way many who currently shepherd our church mislead from the pulpit. Perhaps if I tell you what happened last weekend, you will understand why.

Ever since I moved residences, I’ve been searching for a new spiritual home. My old parish of 20 years is now an hour away, making it harder to attend Mass there. So, after a long search, I found a new parish that seemed welcoming, and thought I had found a new spiritual home. Last week, I attended Mass there.

The Mass began with an unusual monologue from the pastor about violence, which was understandable given a recent assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. His call for peaceful ways was timely and seemed appropriate. However, something felt quite off, though I couldn’t pinpoint why.

I tried to refocus as the Mass continued, until we reached the homily offerd by the deacon. “This is a spiritual battle,” he declared. Yet, he wasn’t referring to the recent violence. Rather, he portrayed the same political candidate as leading Christians in a spiritual battle and any opposing persons as agents of evil. He continued: “The world tells us we are supposed to welcome people in so-called ‘gay marriages’ and [insert other marginalized groups here] . . . but this spiritual battle will be won.”

Wait, what? In a flash, an anti-violence homily about a specific incident turned into an anti-gay and anti-marginalized groups sermon. Regardless of the party or political group one supports, that is a far and unfair stretch.

As I listened, my heart raced. I did not come to Mass to be indirectly harassed that day. It felt like a speech from the 2014 election season, not 2024, especially after the Church’s ongoing journey through a synodal process, listening to and discerning stories, including the stories of those who are marginalized.

Then the deacon said, “You see those empty pews? They’re empty because we Catholics have not proclaimed the truth. We must no longer be ashamed of speaking truth. We must be brave.” Strangely, I agreed with that last statement, but I doubt my interpretation was what he intended.

I sensed unrest among some in the pews—young people looking puzzled, parents in clear discomfort, elderly people afraid to dissent. I was there, hungry for a new spiritual home, yet left spiritually hungry along with others after the Word was preached. But the true feast, the Eucharist, was yet to come.

After Communion, my heart knew what to do. An idea, a voice in my heart that said “be brave, proclaim and witness, feed the hungry, shake the dust.” It felt like a type of fire inside me resonant with Mary Magdalene, whose feast day is tomorrow: the kind that invites us to witness even if people won’t believe us or will outright reject us. It had the added touch of being something I would never do.

Towards the end of Mass, after all solemn parts had passed and parish announcements were read, they invited those with upcoming birthdays to come forward. So, I did. After stating my name and receiving a blessing, I turned around, looked at the people in the pews and — in my regular voice which can be loud, and in a totally calm and respectful tone— said the following: “I am an LGBTQ person, I am a Catholic, I am civilly married, and I am also … church. Peace be with you”.

For a second I saw their faces, some astonished, some surprised, some puzzled, some happy. A clap erupted in some areas, and as I walked away, I heard a few ‘thank you for saying that’ comments. The Mass send-off continued as usual.

Today’s readings and Gospel remind us that the Lord is our shepherd, that He gives us repose, not heartache. We hear that His goodness and kindness follow us all the days of our lives, that those who were once far off are now near through the Blood of Christ, and that our hearts must be moved when we see people without a shepherd.

When those who shepherd us fail, we must be there for each other and stand up with each other. We must feed each other even if only with reflection, friendship, and witness. We witness for those who need it and for those who are open to listening. We must continue sharing our stories whenever it’s safe, respectfully and within dedicated spaces when available, but also pushing the boundaries within windows of opportunity. Not doing so would send many people hungry, hopeless, and astray.

You might not do what I did that day, but the Holy Spirit will show you those shepherding opportunities: be brave, witness, and give repose. More than ever, the time to be prophetic is now.

—Yunuen Trujillo (she/her), New Ways Ministry, July 21, 2024

