What Would a Eucharistic Revival Actually Be for LGBTQ+ Catholics and Allies?

50,000 Catholics will gather this week in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress, a U.S. bishops’ conference project which arose from worries the faithful no longer believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

But what if the bishops are off-target? What if the issue is not about an erroneous understanding of the Real Presence but about church leaders who have erected barriers for participation in the sacraments, especially for LGBTQ+ people?

The roots of the National Eucharist Congress date to a 2019 survey that claimed just one-third of U.S. Catholics believe in the Real Presence, which alarmed some bishops. But that survey was criticized for its poorly-framed questions, and a later survey found Catholics’ beliefs about the Eucharist were more complex. Despite these later questions about the original survey, the Congress project was launched with an initial budget of $28 million ostensibly to revive Catholics belief in the Real Presence.

Seemingly absent from the Eucharistic Congress’ public work and the bishops’ deliberations about the laity’s understanding of the sacrament is an interrogation of how Catholics relate not only to the Eucharist, but the church’s entire sacramental life. If the bishops had acted more synodally, meaning that they would have listened to what people are saying about the Eucharist, they might have heard the common refrains I have heard in more than a decade of LGBTQ+ ministry:

“The Eucharist is why I stay in the church, despite all the harm that has been done to me.”

“I want a parish that welcomes me fully and in which I can participate at Mass fully.”

“Being denied Communion was far worse than any teaching in the Catechism.”

For too long, the church’s message to LGBTQ+ Catholics and our loved ones has been that we are unworthy to receive Christ’s Body and Blood. This exclusion is not based in the general unworthiness of every Catholic to participate in such a profound act, but a particular unworthiness tied to one’s gender or sexual identity. Barriers to the sacraments abound: priests who put their hand over the ciborium when a person steps to the altar, bishops who issue decrees telling marriage equality supporters to stay away, fellow Catholics in the pews offering scornful looks at a gay couple or trans person.

The Eucharistic Congress has controversial dimensions. Some object to even its adjusted price tag of $14 million. Some question a promotion of Eucharistic adoration and similar devotions that don’t capture the full understanding of the sacrament. And some worry the Indianapolis gathering is a political event in a heated election year, promoting not unity in Christ, but partisanship.

There is truth in each of these criticisms, but I would add one more: the Congress’ promotes an exclusionary Eucharistic theology. Pope Francis names the Eucharist as “not a prize for the perfect, but a generous medicine and food for the weak.” The Congress’ agenda appears to promote it as a prize. Indeed, some observers suggested the Congress really acted as a pivot from the U.S. bishops’ failed, bruising debate over whether to deny Communion to President Joe Biden, making it look like exclusion from the sacraments was the root of this event.

What would a real Eucharistic revival entail? It would mean destroying these barriers and opting instead for the message that all Catholics are welcome to Communion. The primacy of conscience is a bedrock teaching, the place in our lives where God’s still, small voice directs us to act or not act. If a Catholic finds God urging them to receive, no person should claim superiority over God by denying Communion.

The National Eucharistic Congress with its great expense, culture war speakers, and errant focus will come and go. I am not sure it will lead to much of a revival. The bishops misdiagnosed the ailment, so the treatment is wrong.

But something else has been happening the past three years: the Synod on Synodality. Its outcomes are yet to be determined, and, admittedly, so far much of the project has disappointed LGBTQ+ advocates. Yet, the movement to a church that listens and encounters, if lived out, could lead to an impactful Eucharistic revival: inclusive Masses, welcoming communities, and the recognition that Christ’s Real Presence is not only in bread and wine, but in every Catholic, including the LGBTQ+ faithful.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, July 18, 2024

