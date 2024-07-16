St. Wilgefortis: A Nonexistent Queer Icon?

Queerness has always been a part of Catholicism, though often a hidden part. In a U.S. Catholic article, writer Emma Cieslik tells the story of someone considered the patron saint of the LGBTQ+ community, as part of pointing out why queer representation is vital for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

St. Wilgefortis was a Portuguese princess who lived between the seventh and tenth centuries. She converted to Christianity, took a vow of chastity, and entered into a “mystical marriage” with Jesus. After her father ordered her to a king for marriage, St. Wilgefortis asked God to prevent the union. God answered her prayer by giving her a beard, which prompted the suitor to cancel the wedding.

In a book about the history of the saint, scholar Ilse E. Friesen observes that devotion St. Wilgefortis was popular in Europe during medieval times, even becoming as widespread as devotion to the Virgin Mary. Women who were in violent or unfulfilling relationships often prayed to Wilgefortis, as they hoped the saint would grant them freedom from their partners. However by the 19th century, Catholics began to question the historical authenticity of St. Wilgefortis, ultimately leading to the disappearance of followers.

Today’s scholars believe that Wilgefortis’s “legend derived from a misidentified wooden crucifix in Italy named the Volto Santo (Holy Face) from Lucca, Italy.” The statue depicts Jesus wearing a long robe and a wooden crown, which may have been misinterpreted as a crucified woman.

Although Wilgefortis lost her saint status in 1969 due to a lack of historical evidence for her existence, she still “remains a key figure in modern LGBTQ+ folklore” and has been studied by religious scholars. Cieslik writes:

“In Religion and Intersex: Perspectives from Science, Law, Culture, and Theology (Routledge), Christian historian Stephanie Budwey explains that imagery of St. Wilgefortis challenges the belief that sexual dimorphism—an exclusive male/female binary—is a God-given universal that defines what it means to be human. Wilgefortis’ beard was seen as proof of her sanctity, and her courageous gender-bending inspired her veneration.”

Journalist Lewis Wallace further argues that Wilgefortis’ gender transformation represents the power she received from God, which she wields on others’ behalf. Through these transformations, Wallace writes, “the saint became a particularly potent symbol of the paradox of the crucifixion as it was depicted in late-medieval Christianity: flesh immortalized, masculinity feminized, and ugliness revered.’”

Even without historical evidence and canonical sainthood, Wilgefortis is still an adored figure for the LGBTQ+ community. Cieslik states that Wilgefortis’ existence affirms that those “outside a strict male/female binary—including intersex, bigender, genderqueer, nonbinary, and transgender people—are made in the image of Christ.” Furthermore, her commitment to chastity and rejection of marriage represents all those who “resist heterosexual unions.” Ultimately, St. Wilgefortis is “one of the best-loved saints who never existed.” As Cieslik describes:

“We—LGBTQ+ people, women, and many others—are protected by the same queer armor that God granted to Wilgefortis to fulfill her destiny. Even if she is only a legend, the survival of her story showcases a deep desire for queer and femme representations of divinity. Faith in Jesus brings liberation to all people.”

—Sarah Cassidy, New Ways Ministry, July 16, 2024

