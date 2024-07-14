On Nonbinary Day: ‘Be Who You Areand Be That Well”

Today’s post is from Bondings 2.0 contributor M. Hakes (they/them).

Today’s liturgical readings for the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found here.

This Sunday, July 14th, is a big day for me. Of course it’s the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time, and each Sunday is a cause for celebration. But this Sunday falls on July 14th, which is both International Nonbinary People’s Day (shout out to my other enbies!) and my birthday.

A tradition in my Catholic Worker community on one’s birthday is to share a bit of wisdom you’ve gained along the journey. My bit of wisdom today, in the words of St. Francis de Sales, is this: “Be who you are and be that well.” Our challenge then is to make it easier for others to be who they are, especially those most marginalized. As liberation theologian Gustavo Gutierrez writes, “We are called to become neighbors to everyone, especially the poorest and most vulnerable among us.”

The liturgical readings for this Sunday undergird my bit of birthday wisdom. In the first reading from the Book of Amos, we encounter the prophet called by God to speak truth to power. Amos comes from humble origins, a shepherd and dresser of sycamores, yet God chooses him to deliver a message of justice and righteousness to Israel. In our world, one might expect leaders to come from positions of power and privilege. Theologian James Alison writes, “God is a God who repeatedly goes against the current, to the one who is regarded as nobody.”

God’s choice of Amos reminds us that God’s ways are not our ways and his unconventional path to prophecy invites us to reflect on how God often works through unexpected individuals and communities. This challenges us to broaden our understanding of who is called to participate in God’s mission of justice and love.

Today’s psalm sings out in reply: “Near indeed is God’s salvation to those who fear God, glory dwelling in our land.” Speaking of God’s mercy and steadfast love, which are extended to all who seek righteousness, the psalmist resonates with the longing for a world where justice and peace embrace, echoing the prophetic call of Amos. In the second reading, from the Letter to the Ephesians, Paul reminds us that we are beloved and chosen by God, showered with God’s blessings.

In the Gospel reading from Mark, Jesus sends out the twelve apostles to proclaim the Kingdom of God, instructing them to travel lightly and rely on the hospitality of others. They are to preach repentance, heal the sick, and care for those on the margins. Jesus’ instructions to the apostles are the same to us today, as Pope Benedict XVI reminds us, “The Gospel of Christ constantly calls us to leave comfort and security behind and to embark on a journey of solidarity with the suffering and the marginalized.” Truly, the Way of Jesus is a radical path which challenges conventional power dynamics and calls for a reorientation towards God’s reign of justice and compassion.

On this 15th Sunday of Ordinary Time and International Nonbinary People’s Day (and my birthday!), let us imagine what we could do as a church if we embodied Christ’s radical hospitality and inclusivity. Imagine for a moment, a church that fully embraces LGBTQ+ people, where LGBTQ+ individuals are fully welcomed and affirmed in their identities, where they can be who they are and be that well. As queer theologian Elizabeth Stuart writes, “The church is called to be a place where all are welcome, and where all can find a home.” Jesus’ ministry of healing and liberation invites us to dismantle barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ individuals from fully participating in the life of the church, affirming their inherent dignity as beloved children of God.

Today’s readings challenge us to embrace God’s call to justice, inclusion, and radical love: to work for God’s kin-dom where all are included, valued, and loved, and to dismantle structures of exclusion and discrimination. As we reflect on these readings, may we be inspired to work towards a world where all people are recognized and valued, where justice and mercy flourish, and where God’s transformative love is made manifest in our midst. And may our churches become communities of love, justice, and solidarity, where everyone, even our queer siblings, can live fully and authentically into who they are and who they are becoming.

—M. Hakes (they/them), New Ways Ministry, July 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: Happy Birthday, M. !

Like this: Like Loading...