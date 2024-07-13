LGBTQ+ Ministry Book Wins Catholic Publishing Award; And More News

Here are some items that may be of interest:

1. The Association of Catholic Publishers recognized a book on LGBTQ+ ministry as part of its 2024 Excellence in Publishing Awards. The book, New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry, authored by New Ways Ministry’s executive director, Francis DeBernardo, and published by Liturgical Press, tied for second place in the”Resources for Ministry” category.

New Ways and Next Steps is based on New Ways Ministry’s decades-long experience of educating Catholic leaders about LGBTQ+ issues. The book is intended both for those initiating a ministry or those already doing such ministry in need of fresh ideas. The book is not a prescriptive text, but rather helps parish leaders devise a pastoral plan that is best suited for their unique parish situation. More information is available here.

2. Earthbeat, a project of the National Catholic Reporter focused on ecological issues, published an essay from a Black transgender, nonbinary minister, Jessie Ratcliff, about the connections between her environmental activism, identities, and faith. Ratcliff writes, in part:

“While in recent years, discussions surrounding environmentalism have expanded beyond traditional narratives to encompass more diverse perspectives and experiences, the intersectionality of social identities, particularly within marginalized communities, is still often overlooked. . .

“My mission is to teach transgender individuals about the sacredness of our environment, emphasizing that it is God’s land where all are loved and accepted. I aim to foster a deep connection to nature and affirm our place within it.

“In the fight for environmental justice, we must recognize that the liberation of trans people of color is inherently intertwined with protecting our planet. Our struggles are interconnected, and our collective resistance holds the power to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.”

3. A Detroit Free Press remembrance of Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, an auxiliary in the Archdiocese of Detroit and former New Ways Ministry board member, who passed away this April, highlighted the bishop’s strong social justice witness, including his advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and their families:

“It was his support of gay Catholics that most impacted Linda Karle Nelson, the mother of a gay son. She met Gumbleton more than 20 years ago when he was pastor at St. Leo’s on Detroit’s near west side. She’d spent years trying to reconcile her church’s anti-homosexuality teachings with her love for her faith and attended St. Leo’s in hope of meeting Gumbleton, who she knew was supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“In his sermon that day, he spoke about acceptance. ‘To hear him say, “It’s not just OK, it’s fine. Your kids are beloved by God,” it was a lift of a lot of weight off my shoulders,’ said Karle Nelson, 83, of Farmington HiIls.

“Gumbleton described frequently how he became an outspoken supporter of gay rights after his brother came out as gay. Once at a meeting of family members of LGBTQ+ people, he recalled the day his elderly mother asked him if her gay son was going to hell. No, Bishop Gumbleton told her. ‘That’s how God wanted him to be. That’s who he is.'”

4. Britain’s High Court ruled against an anti-LGBTQ+ Catholic activist who had been harassing a transgender woman on X, formerly known as Twitter. Justice Simon Bryan imposed an injunction on the activist, Caroline Farrow, from referencing on social media or contacting Stephanie Hayden. According to Yahoo! News, “Ms Hayden accused Ms Farrow of subjecting her to a ‘barrage’ of abusive tweets, and the judge agreed that the mother-of-five [Farrow] had ‘crossed the line’ with her ‘unacceptable’ posts.” In particular, Farrow, who has been involved in legal cases for haranguing other LGBTQ+ advocates, may not misgender Hayden.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, July 13, 2024

