New York’s Catholic Lesbians Group a Model for Every Parish, Say Members

Finding a safe space to worship can be difficult for many LGBTQ+ Catholics, particularly lesbians who often feel excluded by the church because of their gender as well as their sexuality. Yet, one New York City parish supportive of the LGBTQ+ community for decades provides a special ministry for these women, which was the focus of a recent ABC News report.

The Church of St. Francis Xavier, Manhattan, began its formal outreach to the LGBTQ+ community in the 1980s, providing services to those impacted by the AIDS epidemic, and even becoming one of the first parishes to bury someone who had died of AIDS. (A separate story about the parish earlier this spring from the National Catholic Reporter detailed this outreach.)

As the parish outreach expanded, the community created the “Catholic Lesbians” group in 1995. Today, the group has more than 300 members, with individuals ranging from 18 to 80 years old. The women meet monthly to share their faith journeys, pray, and enjoy each other’s company.

Roe Sauerzopf and her wife, Paula Acuti, have been members of the Catholic Lesbians group for over 20 years. Before finding St. Francis Xavier, the couple had left the Catholic Church due to the “attitude towards gay people,” Sauerzopf explained. In a discussion with friends about the lack of LGBTQ-friendly churches, a straight couple recommended St. Francis Xavier. Since then, Sauerzopf and Acuti have remained in the church. In 2004, when marriage equality was still illegal in New York, the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary together with a Mass at St. Francis Xavier, which they considered their marriage. Family and friends attended, and the priest blessed their rings, according to ABC News.

The parish has also been a safe-haven for McKenna Coyle, who describes the Catholic Lesbians group as a “family.” At a recent retreat, the group surprised Coyle and her wife with a one-year anniversary ceremony, complete with music, cake, and wedding photos.

“They blessed us to celebrate our wedding since we can’t get married in the Catholic Church,” Coyle shared.

For Fr. Kenneth Boller, SJ, the pastor, it is important that all people “find a place to pray.” This includes marginalized groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community and women. He explained why such an outreach is important, and commented on Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican declaration that allows priests to bless people in same-gender relationships. Boller said:

“‘It’s important for everybody to find groups of people who are “like’ instead of ‘other.” So you can develop friendships, you can share experiences. . .It’s a blessing on persons because everyone, every person, is entitled to be blessed. It’s not a blessing or endorsement of their living situation, but a realization that these are people of goodwill.'”

Saurerzopf offered a statement of hope that other parishes will follow the example of St. Francis Xavier: “We shouldn’t be the oasis. We should be what it’s all like.”

Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, July 11, 2024

