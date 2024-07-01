U.S. Bishops Convene Study on Transgender Vowed Religious; More Updates

The U.S. bishops’ spring meeting is generally not a newsmaker, and indeed, has sometimes just been a private retreat. This June, however, was far more controversial than usual, and often for LGBTQ-related reasons. Today’s post provides updates on some of the speeches and votes relevant to gender and sexuality issues.

Study on Transgender Vowed Religious Convened

Responding to news that Lexington’s Bishop John Stowe, OFM, Conv., had received the vows of a transgender diocesan hermit, Br. Christian Matson, the chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance said the committee would prepare a study of the issue of transgender vowed religious.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illiniois, the committee chair and one of the episcopal conference’s most LGBTQ-negative members, told Our Sunday Visitor that the issue “is now on our agenda” as some bishops have requested “a clear analysis that will give the doctrinal and canonical guidelines.” Already, a “preliminary discussion” by the committee had found an “initial consensus” that “it’s not really possible for a (transgender) person to be admitted to the role of a hermit or consecrated life if they are not repentant of what they’ve done.” Paprocki denied this study was related to any particular bishop’s actions.

Paprocki also rejected the idea that the committee would consult the Vatican on the matter because “the church’s teaching on transgender ideology is very clear” and “I think we can handle it here.” Without naming Br. Matson, the bishop added, “You also have a question of why is a hermit going public with making statements, when you can see the very nature of eremitical life is to withdraw and to dedicate yourself to a life of private prayer with God.”

Conference President Attacks Transgender Rights

At each bishops’ meeting, the USCCB president gives an opening address touching on matters of significance for the conference. Though he touched on topics like violence in the Holy Land and immigration, the current president, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, also focused on a negative treatment of transgender issues. Expressing gratitude for the Vatican’s new, transgender-negative declaration Dignitas Infinita, Broglio commented:

“There, we read a clear message about many issues that plague our times, in particular regarding gender theory, whose scientific coherence is the subject of considerable debate among experts. . .Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love, revealed to us in the Gospel. . .Teaching about the need to respect the natural order of the human person, Pope Francis affirmed that creation is prior to us, and must be received as a gift. At the same time we are called to protect our humanity and this means in the first place accepting it and respecting it as it was created.”

A Youth Pastoral Framework Which Contains Negative LGBTQ+ Message

The bishops approved a pastoral framework for youth and young adult ministry, titled “Listen, Teach, Send.” The framework is a response to the Vatican’s 2018 Synod on Youth and Pope Francis’ subsequent apostolic exhortation, Christus Vivit. While that synod, and to a lesser extent the exhortation, were more positive about needing to care for LGBTQ+ youth, the U.S. bishops’ framework is almost wholly negative on the issue.

Included among a list of negative trends in society, such as war, racism, and sexual abuse in the church, the bishops added “challenges to the beauty of human sexuality” and “the breakdown of the family.” To this, the framework responds with a section on “Sharing the Truth in Love” about sexuality and relationships, and within that a paragraph about homosexuality reads:

“The teachings of the Church regarding human sexuality are clear: each person is loved and valued, yet same-sex activity and any sexual acts outside marriage are rejected as they are sinful. We seek to lovingly accompany and form those who experience same-sex attraction or are sexually active beyond marriage in a way that is both relevant to their desires and faithful to the teachings of the faith. Many young people who struggle in these ways do not believe the Church is the place for them; and sometimes those in faith communities might react with judgment and may not be equipped to offer loving support. As a result, the Church loses out on the presence of many young people—not just those with same-sex attraction, gender discordance, or who are sexually active, but others who are sympathetic to their sufferings and yet are unable to offer a witness to carry other young people beyond these sufferings. The Church, then, must welcome and offer a place for listening, healing, and communicating the truth of the Gospel to all young people. We have a God who is willing to run after us, even when we are going in a wrong direction, like the two disciples who were initially headed to Emmaus.”

The framework, which is otherwise largely forward-oriented in responding to youth, was prepared by the LGBTQ-negative Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, and the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, which he chairs. It initially failed to meet the two-thirds voting threshold needed, meaning a significant number of bishops rejected to the framework, though later votes led to its approval by a slim margin.

Anti-Poverty Campaign Saved, But Followed by Layoffs

Ahead of the assembly, the future of the successful Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), an anti-poverty initiative of the bishops that funds community organizing begun in the 1960s, was imperiled. The longtime-head of CCHD, Ralph McCloud, had resigned shortly before the bishops meeting, following an attack on him by a conservative Catholic newsletter which claimed the campaign had mismanaged its finances. A USCCB press release then said bishops would discuss, in closed session, a “reorganization” of the campaign.

For nearly a decade, right-wing activists have sought to close CCHD, claiming that it funds community groups which support LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive choice. But reports from the assembly showed the campaign still had strong support from most bishops, some of whom pushed back against claims of financial malfeasance or funding inconsistent with Catholic values.

Nonetheless, last Monday, half of the conference’s staff in the Justice, Peace & Human Development office were laid off, allegedly over financial concerns. Notably, there were no cuts to the Government Relations office, a center of the bishops’ work against LGBTQ+ and abortion rights. Catholic social justice advocates, including former and current USCCB lay leaders, have expressed shock and disapproval of the layoffs.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, July 1, 2024

