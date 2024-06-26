U.S. Theology Conferences This June Mark Turning Point on LGBTQ+ Issues—Here’s Why.

For many theologians, June, in addition to being Pride Month, is a month of conferences. As the academic year ends, we take trains, planes, and automobiles to the meetings of the College Theology Society (CTS), the Academy of Catholic Hispanic Theologians of the United States (ACHTUS), the Catholic Theological Society of America (CTSA), and others. You can spot us in airports, dragging a carry-on full of books and muttering to ourselves about not getting enough work done, or on trains finishing our last PowerPoint slides for the meeting.

Part of my work at New Ways Ministry has been connecting and supporting the work of fellow LGBTQ+ Catholic theologians, and this year’s conference season has felt like a watershed moment for our presence and our voice in the church and academy in the United States. Discussions of LGBTQ+ issues and gatherings of LGBTQ+ theologians have happened at such meetings before, including an important CTSA panel on the important perspectives of LGBTQ+ theologians of color in 2023, and the establishment of an LGBTQ+ caucus at CTS that same year.

But this year, the presence at our conferences of prominent, out LGBTQ+ theologians and of scholars discussing LGBTQ+ issues in theology felt like a turning point, both for the societies themselves and for the future of Catholic theology in this country. As someone who has been attending these meetings for some time, this June has been a deep experience of hopefulness for the future of theology and for the future of our church.

At the CTS conference, focused on “Vulnerability and Flourishing,” Alfred Kah Meh Pang, a Bondings 2.0 contributor, gave a plenary talk based on his work with the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore, discussing accompaniment and vulnerability as “a practice of discipleship.”

At ACHTUS’ colloquium, focused on synodality, Miguel Diaz of Loyola University Chicago participated in a plenary panel on “Queering Synodality,” speaking out on the challenge of welcoming those who feel excluded from participation in the life of the Church.

And at the CTSA meeting, with the theme of “Social Salvation,” Carlos Mendoza-Álvarez of Boston College used queer theory and theologies to imagine and reimagine social salvation from the perspectives of survivors of violence and catastrophe. Susan Abraham of the Pacific School of Religion explored creative ways of responding to the changes in higher education in our time.

Outside of these plenary sessions, LGBTQ+ issues and LGBTQ+ theologians were present throughout the meetings. Some papers focused explicitly on ministry with trans Catholics, blessings of same-sex unions, and queer perspectives on traditional theological topics. In other sessions, LGBTQ+ theologians gave papers about systematic theology, moral theology, sacramental theology, and other topics. And beyond our formal work in discussion sessions, we gathered together as LGBTQ+ Catholic theologians at meals and happy hours, supporting each other in our work and lives lived together in commitment to the church and our academic vocations within it.

I remember when it was hard to find other LGBTQ+ Catholic theologians at these meetings. Now, when we have a happy hour together, we need to make a group reservation! And I’m hopeful because of how “at home” many of us have become at these meetings of our scholarly guilds. More work still needs to be done, especially in regard to extending welcome to the diversity of LGBTQ+ people, but it remains remarkable to me how normal the presence of queer Catholic theologians and attention to LGBTQ+ Catholic topics has become in these spaces. I am deeply grateful for this development.

Most importantly, these experiences make me hopeful for the future of theology in our Catholic Church. In December 2023, Pope Francis released a motu proprio entitled Ad Theologiam Promovendam (Promoting theology) in which he outlines a vision of theology and theologians for a missionary synodal church. The pope lays out the need for theology “to be a fundamentally contextual theology, capable of reading and interpreting the Gospel in the conditions in which men and women live on a daily basis, in different geographical, social and cultural environments.” Part of that method already being advanced is theology written and taught from the context of LGBTQ+ Catholics and LGBTQ+ experiences more broadly.

Every time theology has welcomed – or been forced to welcome – voices from all the communities and identities that constitute our church, it has been improved. We saw this effect powerfully when more lay people, and especially women, became theologians beginning in the mid-twentieth century. It has also been borne out as members of historically marginalized or racialized parts of the church in the United States – Black Catholics, Latine Catholics, Eastern Catholics, Indigenous Catholics, Asian and Pacific Islander Catholics, and others – are being more actively included in our theological dialogues.

And it is true now as the voices of LGBTQ+ Catholics are increasingly better reflected in our theology as in our church as a whole. In this month of Pride, this is a moment to be celebrated.

—Brian Flanagan (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 26, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...