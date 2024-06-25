In Rome, Pope Francis—And His Language—Take Centerstage at Pride

Beyond the rainbows and glitter everywhere on display at Rome’s Pride celebrations this year, one could also find papal hats, Vatican T-shirts, and cardboard cutouts of Pope Francis in great abundance throughout the Eternal City.

After reports that Pope Francis used an anti-gay slur during two different church meetings, some of the one million revelers at Pride in Rome decided to “turn insults into words of pride” by making the pope’s words into the “slogan of the 2024 pride,” according to The New York Times. Indeed, instead of ruining the celebration, Francis’ words added mirth to it.

Some attendees, like Emiliano Sisolfi, carried banners with the pope’s anti-gay slur on it, as a way to take the sting out of such language. As the LGBTQ+ community has done time and time again, Pride attendees were able to reinvent harmful language by bringing it into queer spaces. Giacomo Canarezza explained that accepting derogatory terms makes you “immune from any insult.” He continued, “If I take ownership of the word, I can use it as a marker of my identity.”

Others, like Daniele Lacitignola, carried cardboard cutouts of Pope Francis to show that even though “gay people are not welcome in the church, he is always welcome to Pride.” The New York Times reported:

“Banners throughout the parade associated the slur with expressions of pride and joy. A Pride attendee, with a pink sparkling beard, wore a papal hat as he danced to ‘Greased Lightnin” on top of a parade float, and others distributed stickers with doctored photographs of Francis in a furry pink scarf or in pink sunglasses.”

Attendees at Rome’s Pride celebration are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the LGBTQ+ community. The pope’s homophobic rhetoric could have ruined Pride, yet instead LGBTQ+ folks used humor and lightheartedness to continue the celebration. And, for some, it was an invitation to build a bridge, too. Christopher White, Vatican correspondent for the National Catholic Reporter, explained:

“But as the parade made its way around the papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore — a church Francis has visited over 100 times since becoming pope and where he recently announced he intends to be buried — two parade goers held a large cutout of Francis wearing a rainbow boa and a sign that said ‘in our parish, you are welcome.’

“‘I think he was caught in a bad moment,’ said Daniele Lacitgnola. ‘And I think he should care more about what he said.’

“He then gestured around to the vibrant crowd that had taken to the streets to show their defiance and smiled: ‘That’s why I’m inviting him to our church.'”

Hopefully, Pope Francis looks at his face plastered onto rainbow signs and sees the Catholic values of love, acceptance, and community. If he can be included in Pride, LGBTQ+ folks can and should be included in the church.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, June 25, 2024

