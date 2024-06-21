New Book Examines the Sacramental Nature of Same-Sex Marriage

Today’s post is from guest contributor Adam Beyt (he/him), a Visiting Assistant Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Saint Norbert College, Wisconsin. His first book, Remaking Humanity: Embodiment and Hope in Catholic Theology, is a constructive political theology using the work of Dominican theologian Edward Schillebeeckx and American philosopher Judith Butler. The book will be published with Bloomsbury in the fall of 2024. For his previous contributions to Bondings 2.0, click here.

The Sacrament of Same-Sex Marriage by Bridget Burke Ravizza offers an intimate and theologically-rich portrait of the joys, struggles, and hopes of same-sex couples (the author’s term) as they faithfully strive to incarnate God’s love in their lives. Ravizza has previously done ethnographic and theological reflections on heterosexual Catholic couples through Project Holiness, a qualitative study of the lived experiences of married individuals. This work applies a similar methodology in interviewing twenty-two same-sex couples with a “meaningful connection to the Catholic tradition.” Like many LGBTQ+ Catholics, this term encompasses how relationships to the institutional Church are, at best, fraught and other times harmful, but have nonetheless shaped their understanding of God and love. Some couples are members of Catholic parishes. Others have found their homes in different communities, such as queer-affirming Episcopalian congregations.

The intimate stories of these couples join books like the late Michael Bernard Kelly’s Christian Mysticism’s Queer Mystical Flame, a close reading of the spiritual lives of queer folks. Each chapter focuses on different aspects of participating in Church life, ranging from the complex relationship within families to local Catholic institutions. The interviews show a nuanced relationship for many queer couples, including instances of grace and mercy put alongside narratives of wounds and harm.

Earlier chapters focus on the smaller and domestic forms of holiness of these couples and their families. Ravizza thoughtfully integrates the interpersonal reflections on God’s grace in the context of their marriages to argue that the couples model a sacramental love that conforms to the key impulses of Catholic matrimony, a reinterpretation of the themes of complementarity and procreativity. She thus situates these lived stories of love within the context of many conversations concerning texts from the Magisterium and many critiques and expansions of those themes within academic theology. Her work shows the ways lived experiences of queer people enrich and complement conversations already going on within other factions of the Church. A brief postscript reflecting on Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican document allowing blessings for people in same-sex relationships, demonstrates the vital importance of witnessing and dialoguing with such couples within the Church’s evolving life.

The text also witnesses the ambivalent and, at times waning, support many queer couples have experienced while navigating family life and employment at Catholic institutions. These chapters reflect on these simultaneous feelings of “tension, integration, and belonging.” One memorable narrative includes a painful experience of online harassment and death threats for one out gay man hired by a parish. Such traumatic experiences provide witness to the ongoing persecution of queer folks by so-called “faithful” Catholics radicalized by fascistic corners of the U.S. Catholic Church. Other narratives offer more hope, including the growth and change offered by thoughtful dialogue with family members and fellow parishioners.

This work represents a vital witness to how queer Catholics experience God amid the prudential implementation of consciences well-formed within the Church’s traditions. This small sample of the sensus fidei (the sense of the faithful) only demonstrates how desperately the institutional Church needs to listen and dialogue to the lived realities and theological voices of LGBTQ+ Catholics. There are inevitable limitations of only one theologian conducting such research, but I think the book shows how further interview projects in this mold would considerably enrich the Church’s theological reflections on different patterns of love and relationships.

As a cradle Catholic faithfully trying to live out a tradition that has fundamentally shaped me, I have often felt at sea as someone who is also queer, even with the many faint signs of hope in the past few years. I have learned a great deal not just from other theologians who thoughtfully and lovingly engage this tradition but also from other communities of queer Catholics faithfully living their lives. Ravizza’s research, and the stories this book contains, reminds me I am not alone in this quest, as we all pray, hope, and work to build the more radically loving Church that Christ’s mercy demands.

The Sacrament of Same-Sex Marriage gives much-needed crucial attention to the loving grace many queer couples already experience, as well as to the hope that this grace will be affirmed.

—Adam Beyt (he/him), June 21, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...