Dublin Parish Expels Gay Men’s Chorus for Concert about Love and Community

A gay choir in Dublin, Ireland, has been rejected by a Catholic venue, a situation strikingly similar to the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus’ recent expulsion from a Catholic church in the United States.

The Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus was set to perform “Pride – In the Name of Love” at St. Andrew’s Church, Dublin, as a celebration of “love, solidarity, and community,” according to The Irish Times.

Patrick McNamara, the chorus’ chairman, stated that the church was booked for the concern in April, with the name of the group provided to the church at that time. Ten days before the performance date, and with over 300 tickets sold, St. Andrew’s leaders canceled. In a statement, officials at the church explained:

“St Andrew’s Parish is happy to welcome groups from all backgrounds to perform concerts in the church. However, the parish is disappointed that the nature of this event was not made clear at the time of booking. We have learned that in form and content it is being presented not as a simple choral recital but as a Pride Festival event in a context which is not compatible with our mission as a Roman Catholic Parish Church. In the circumstances the parish is unable to facilitate the performance on June 23.”

According to McNamara, this concert was not intended to be (nor was it advertised as) part of the official Dublin Pride Festival, but rather as the chorus’ annual summer concert. RTE reported that everyone in the chorus was “massively upset,” confused, and hurt by the church’s decision, especially given that another LGBTQ+ choir previously performed at St. Andrew’s in 2023.

“It appears that they are happy for us to potentially perform once we don’t align ourselves or be our real selves or show solidarity with our colleagues within the LGBT+ community,” McNamara said. “They either are willing to accept groups of all denominations, of all backgrounds to perform within their facility as in a building or they are not.”

The concert and all of its songs, according to McNamara, were “based on the theme of love, humanity, family and togetherness.” Thus, to be turned away by the church was “deeply hurtful.”

For a Catholic parish to reject such a concert is disappointing, especially considering that so many Catholic hymns are based on these very same themes. Rejection should never be the hallmark or habit of a Catholic parish. Welcome—imitating Christ’s welcome—ought to be the foundation.

When we sing and lift our voices in praise to God, we ought to hope that all feel welcome to join in. How many of those hundreds of ticket-holders might have sat in the pews of the church, heard the many voices sing of love, solidarity, and togetherness, and recognized a glimmer of God’s presence? This is what is lost when Catholic spaces choose to turn people away.

Just as the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus was ultimately welcomed to perform by a different faith community—at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church—the Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus secured a new venue for their concert at Sandford Church, Ranelagh.

Concerts, performances, and celebrations by LGBTQ+ performers and holy spaces are not incompatible, and there are multiple opportunities for Catholic parishes to explore the possibilities if they simply remain open to them.

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), New Ways Ministry, June 18, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...