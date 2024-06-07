Condemnation, Curiosity, and Comedy: More on the Pope and Gay Priests

Commentaries continue to pour in concerning the controversy concerning last week’s news about Pope Francis using an anti-gay term while being critical of gay men in seminary. Although a top Italian prelate clarified that the comment had been taken out of context, the incident has sparked a wide conversation about gay priests in the church.

Today’s post is a round up of commentaries and reactions which range from stronger condemnations, to curiosity and compassion, to even some comedic approaches.

In the National Catholic Reporter, Jesuit Fr. Thomas Reese contrasted progressive Catholics’ expectations of Francis with the reality of this pope, who faces the challenges of a church undergoing demographic shifts. Reese explains, “too many progressives believe that Francis reflects their views on the church,” yet while “he is pastoral in his encounters with people,” he remains “unwilling to change church teaching in any radical way.”

In Reese’s estimation, Francis has indeed re-opened the church’s windows, as Saint Pope John XXIII called for upon opening the Second Vatican Council, but which were closed by Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI. But the pace of change is still too slow for many, including in the discussion of gay priests, about which the Jesuit priest writes:

“[Francis’] negative words seem to contradict his 2013 comment, when asked about gay priests, ‘Who am I to judge?’ When it comes to gays in seminaries, progressives had hoped that the pope would simply apply to homosexuals the same requirement as heterosexuals: celibacy. Now there is confusion as to whether gays will be welcomed at all, which needs to be clarified by the Vatican. . .

“I think of Francis as a grandmother presiding over Thanksgiving dinner that she hopes will bring the family together and heal wounds. She does not want any fights. ‘Don’t shout; listen to one another! This is not the time to decide what to do with the family business. We can’t do that until you are willing to respectfully listen to one another.’

“Sadly, the pope also sometimes sounds like a grandfather who says things that make his grandchildren cringe. Whether the grandchildren will forgive him or stomp out of the house remains to be seen.”

On the blog Go, Rebuild My House, Ish Ruiz, a Catholic theologian who is LGBTQ, wrote examined the pope’s comments in the context of football player Harrison Butker’s controversial speech and the Vatican’s documents on blessings and human dignity.

Ruiz identifies the pope’s comments as “the most offensive incident” among these, suggesting Francis’ reiteration that all are welcome in the church “appears to me as a superficial sense of unity based on kind gestures toward the oppressed while, conceptually, we continue to think less of them and thereby perpetuate their oppression.” Ruiz concludes:

“More importantly, the result of this duplicity is a polarized Church. There are indeed two Churches—both born out of the selectivity with which Catholics embrace parts of a duplicitous message.

“What is needed going forward is an attitude of humility. Catholic leaders must embrace reality: matters of sexuality remain a mystery to our Church, and we have to be careful with the messages we send. Real unity can best be fostered when we commit to joint communal discernment that stems from genuine curiosity, not when we pretend that we have all the answers.

“As I have written before, my hope for the future of the Church rests in synodality, which I believe represents a new ecclesiology whereby mutual listening—especially to the marginalized such as LGBTQ+ persons—will yield new insights about our faith and our nature that can guide the Church forward together. For such a vision to take place, Catholic leaders, especially Pope Francis, need to listen to their own advice and recommit to genuine discernment in unity.”

Fr. James Martin, S.J. tweeted in defense of gay priests:

“In my 25 years as a priest and almost 40 as a Jesuit, I’ve known hundreds of holy, faithful and celibate gay priests. They’ve been my superiors, my teachers, my confessors, my mentors, my spiritual directors and my friends. And if you’re Catholic, they’ve celebrated Masses for you, baptized your children, heard your confessions, visited you in hospitals, presided at your weddings and buried your parents. The church would be immeasurably poorer without them.”

Michael Sean Winters, a columnist for the National Catholic Reporter, wrote that the pope’s comments highlighted “the full ambivalence of Pope Francis’ pastoral approach to the issue of homosexuality. . .” Winters explains:

“The idea that the pope has suddenly revealed his hidden bigotry towards gay persons, which seems to be the consensus on social media, is ridiculous. Nothing about this man or his papacy suggests he is bigoted towards anyone.

“Whence, then, this ambivalence in the pope’s statements? How did he go from ‘Who am I to judge?’ to this? It has to do with the inherent conflict of his position as pope. He is the universal pastor of the church and he is the defender of Christian doctrine. He wants to help people grow closer to God, and knows that accompanying them, not judging them, is the best way to achieve that. He also believes what the church teaches. . .It is this last point that the activists on both sides forget.”

As he often does, Winters criticizes both sides of the debate. He calls out traditionalists for not understanding Francis is indeed a reformer, while chastising progressives for forgetting the pope “is not subject to the latest academic invention or social fad.” The writer points to synodality as the path forward because the journey does not rely on Pope Francis—or any individual—but a common vocation “we undertake together, as a people, the people of God.”

Mike Lewis, founding editor of the blog Where Peter Is, which supports Pope Francis, wrote about gay priests by opening with the witness of Fr. Mychal Judge, OFM, a gay priest who died ministering to victims at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Lewis highlighted another angle of this news event: how anti-LGBTQ+ Catholics celebrated reports the pope used a slur. Lewis writes:

“I don’t think Pope Francis should have used an offensive term (intentionally or not), but more disturbing to me during this episode has been the almost gleeful mockery and disdain displayed by many Catholics toward LGBT people.

“The responses of traditionalist and far-right Catholics — describing Pope Francis as “based” and proclaiming that this incident gave them a renewed respect for him — are disturbing. Since at first no context was provided, these commentators were openly celebrating the idea that the pope used a slur against gay people and indicated that he didn’t want them admitted to seminaries under any circumstances.”

Lewis defends both the reality that there are numerous gay priests, almost all of whom are good and faithful ministers. He concludes, “Chances are, a gay priest has changed your life for the better … and you’ll never know he was gay. . .The recent outburst of belligerent homophobia grieves me deeply. We must be empathetic, compassionate, and merciful.”

Finally, the news last week prompted opinions from publications and people outside the church, too. Laurence Pevsner, who writes a column for McSweeney’s, a humor publication, noted that simply the fact a pope apologized was novel, even if the apology itself was deemed weak. Pevsner writes:

“The question remains: Why did someone with so much experience in apologizing well do so poorly this time? He knew to come in-person to Canada. He knew to describe the actions [against Indigenous peoples there] not as evil to those offended but just as plain evil. The offense of deploying a slur is obviously less than the horrors committed against these Indigenous people, but why not use the same winning apology formula?

“Many (including me) may wish for the pope to keep going further. But let’s be real: all progress is relative. You shouldn’t expect Chick-fil-A to sponsor the Pride Parade. . .Instead, what the slur and the apology does is heighten the contradiction of Pope Francis’s argument. How can he lead a crowd of a half-million young people in Portugal with the chant ‘todos, todos, todos’ (everyone, everyone, everyone) to show everyone is welcome in the Church, but also have a policy that explicitly does not welcome everyone in the Church? The slur indicates that the pope still has some backward beliefs—the apology, weak as it is, indicates that he wants to move the Church forward.”

And, while not everyone will agree, for some LGBTQ+ people there was a humorous side to this whole incident. Buzzfeed reported about how the pope’s use of the derogatory word had become a meme, a reminder that comedy, too, has a role in making critiques and advocating progress.

Earlier this week, Bondings 2.0 reported on news Pope Francis had told a young gay Catholic to “go forward with your vocation” to priesthood and highlighted how some openly gay priests have responded.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 7, 2024

