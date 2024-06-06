Gay Priests Respond to Papal Controversy, Including an Invitation for Pope Francis to Meet With Some of Them

The past week has been tumultuous and painful for many gay priests after Pope Francis’ reportedly used an anti-gay term while advocating for not admitting gay men into seminaries. Later, the pope apologized via a Vatican spokesperson, and a leading Italian bishop later clarified that the media had taken Francis’ words out of context, and news broke that the pope told a gay Catholic called to priesthood to, “Go forward with your vocation.”

Nonetheless, this series of incidents has reignited the debate over the place of gay priests in the church. Today’s post features commentaries and reactions from several openly gay priests, both about the papal news and the broader issue of homosexuality and ministry.

Fr. Bryan Massingale, a theologian at Fordham University, New York, wrote in America that he was “shocked and saddened” by reports of the pope’s words, though welcomed the apology. He then drew “a distinction between the intent and the impact” of matter, writing that even if the pope did not intend to offend, “derogatory slurs dehumanize sexual minorities” and those who love them. Massingale, like so many other LGBTQ+ Catholics, was hurt by the words, even if there was no malicious intent.

But the theologian’s broader concern is with the church’s policy that, at least on paper, rejects gay men from seminaries over concerns they could not maintain celibacy or are malformed. He wrote, in part:

“Yet my experience of 40-plus years in the priesthood says this is simply not true. People of all sexual orientations live celibacy well. Priests of all sexual orientations struggle with living celibately at times. Sometimes these struggles give rise to scandal, from both gay and straight clergy. And ‘closed, gossipy cliques’—which some state are the real concern behind Francis’ use of the offensive word—are not unique to gay men. Nor is a blanket ban on all gay men a just solution to such a problem. . .

“[This issue] points to the deepest question that faces the church: Are gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer people fully equal members of the body of Christ? The debacle over Francis’ remarks betrays the obvious answer: not yet.”

Massingale, however, is hopeful and sees an opportunity after this week. “[A]ll of this is part of the birth pains of a new openness in the church,” he writes before concluding with an appeal to Pope Francis to meet with openly gay priests:

“What, then, do I believe the pope should do? I believe the pope needs to listen directly and with an open heart to gay priests who faithfully serve the people of God. He needs to accompany us, and smell like this part of his and the Lord’s flock. He needs to hear of our joys and trials, and attend to our heartaches and our deep satisfactions. He needs to be inspired by us and our at-times heroic fidelity. And we need to be inspired by him, to listen to his perspective as one who is also committed to the service of God’s people.

“Such an example of deep synodal accompaniment and spiritual listening would do more to heal the church than the apologetic words of a papal press release. Listening to our voices would be a major step toward becoming a church where all, where todos are truly welcome.”

Jim McDermott, a gay Catholic who has served as a Jesuit priest, asked in the National Catholic Reporter whether the time had come for the many LGBTQ+ bishops, priests, deacons, and vowed religious to come out. McDermott writes:

“For as much as some in the church may denounce us as a blight upon the purity of the church, in fact Catholicism depends in part on us, and has done so for a very long time. . .We are progressive, conservative and middle of the road. And in what remains, despite Francis’ best efforts, as a pretty bleak time in the church, we help keep the faith alive, even as some of our fellow clergy and religious demean us or label us predators.

“And the thing is, those who condemn us know all this. This is the game at the heart of it all: Our opponents demonize us, because it serves other agendas, like their need for a scapegoat for the sexual abuse crisis, or gender theory. But only those most fervently in denial don’t know that they need LGBTQ ministers just as much as they need the many faithful and talented straight ministers who serve in the church.”

For McDermott, the persistence of this scapegoating and prejudice is that, “too many of us keep silent” and, “It’s easy to demonize people who never get to speak for themselves.” He validates that there are strong reasons for this silence, such as unspoken norms that one does not discuss sexuality or religious superiors are not affirming—indeed, for diocesan priests, their income and pensions are tied to good relations with one’s bishop. Shame plays a factor, too. Nonetheless, McDermott is clear:

“[A]s we’ve watched the LGBTQ people who work in our parishes, schools and offices get fired simply for being who they are or heard some of our leaders say astonishing things, we’ve discovered that our deal affects a lot of other people, too. Where we could be sharing the truth of our own experiences, truth which could provide support for young or struggling people and might help make the world and the church safer for LGBTQ people, might even convert some hostile hearts, we feel pressured instead to keep our comments general, if we speak about these matters at all.

“It’s a very good thing for a priest, deacon or religious to be able to say God loves gay people, an important thing. But to be able to share as a nun or priest that I am gay, and I, too, have struggled with the question of whether God loves me is to offer a whole other kind and level of support and friendship. . .

“The question that I often have is this: Why has God called so many LGBTQ people to ministry? If I believe that the Holy Spirit is at work, our sexuality must somehow be part of the gift God intends us to bring. And if that’s the case, are we getting in the way of grace when we hide that?”

Fr. James Alison, an openly gay priest and theologian whose ministry was personally affirmed by Pope Francis in 2019, offered a different perspective on the pope’s comments. Alison has long called out a hypocritical standard in the church by which many church leaders condemn homosexuality, often strongly, while being gay themselves. TMZ reported of the priest’s comments, which he called “a storm in a teacup”:

“[Alison explained the pope was] most likely addressing a group primarily composed of gay men — with [Alison] theorizing he’s likely fully aware of their sexuality ’cause he lives with them. Therefore, Father James says he likely used the term in a positive/light-hearted context, among people he knows, rather than in a negative way typically associated with the term.”

Alison added that, without gay men, “there would be no seminarians,” and the pope’s comments were leaked not by pro-LGBTQ+ bishops, but by those more opposed to Francis’ papacy.

Fr. Greg Greiten, a priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee who came out in 2017, told the National Catholic Reporter that Pope Francis likely did not realize the seriousness of the word used, but nevertheless, the priest commented, “It is never OK. It is never a joke.” Greiten likewise spoke about the larger issues at play, suggesting the current reality of closeted seminarians in a repressive culture is “not fostering integrity in their formation.”

NCR noted the priest agreed there may be a need to discuss “priests leading holy, authentic lives versus those leading double lives,” but that is not specific to gay men—and he challenged anyone to find data suggesting a gay identity itself causes such problems.

