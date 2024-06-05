Pope Francis Replies to Gay Catholic’s Letter: “Go Forward with Your Vocation”

A week after news broke that Pope Francis used an anti-gay term, it is now being reported that the pope has replied sympathetically to a letter from a gay man who described his experience of being rejected from seminary. The pontiff has also penned the preface for the Italian translation of the latest book by Fr. James Martin, who is known for his LGBTQ+ ministry.

Last week, Lorenzo Michele Noè Caruso sent a letter to Pope Francis about the pain the young gay Catholic felt after reports the pope had warned against accepting gay men into the priesthood. (A top Italian prelate later clarified the media had taken Francis’ words out of context.)

Caruso wrote about being involved in church life, called to the priesthood, and then being denied entry to seminary in the Diocese of La Spezia, Italy, because he was openly gay. He explained to the pope, per La Nazione (via Google Translate):

“‘I hope that this letter of mine has reached you. I would like to bring to your attention my story and that of many who, like me, live on the margins of the Church, often forced to hide in order to be excluded from communities, or forced to pay for sincerity with the high price of rejection. . .

“‘I ask that the Church review the document which deals with the ban on the admission of homosexual people to the seminary. Many young people feel lost in a Church that often seems to be linked to a toxic and elective clericalism, where only some deserve to be welcomed and where others are excluded as false Christians.'”

Caruso never expected a response, but, on June 1st, an email arrived to which was attached a handwritten note from Pope Francis, who encouraged the young man to “go forward with your vocation” because “Jesus calls everyone.” La Nazione reported further:

“In his note. . .the pontiff offered a special reflection on the specific topic [clericalism]: ‘Do you know that clericalism is a plague? It is an ugly worldliness and, as a great theologian [Hans Urs von Balthasar] says, ‘”worldliness is the worst that can happen to the Church, worse even than the time of the concubinary Popes.” . . .’The Church must be open to all. Brother, go ahead with your vocation. I pray for you, please do so for me (I need it). May the Lord bless you and Our Lady keep you. Fraternally, Francis.'”

This reply from the pope was a sign of hope for Caruso, who told Italian media on Sunday (via Google Translate):

“‘What a beautiful response he gave. It makes it clear who the real pope is, he is not what they were led to believe. This letter gives me hope, and the seminary remains a dream that has not been set aside [because the pope] said to me, continue with your vocation, and not “There are other paths.”‘”

In related news, Pope Francis wrote the preface for the Italian translation of the latest book by Jesuit Fr. James Martin. The book, Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus’s Greatest Miracle is a reflection on the story of the gospel story of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. Though the book is not about LGBTQ+ issues directly, the preface is the pope’s latest sign of support for the priest who has become known for his LGBTQ+ work. Crux reported that in the preface the pope described the book as “always fascinating and never predictable.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 5, 2024

