With Fearless Love, We Are the Body of Christ: A Gay Priest Reflects

Today’s reflection is from guest contributor Fr. Frederick D. Daley, an openly gay priest who is pastor of All Saints Parish in Syracuse, New York.

The liturgical readings for the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Chrisit) are available here.

Following the release of the latest document “Infinite Dignity” (Dignitas Infinita) by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, our parish’s LGBTQ+ Taskforce invited parishioners to read the document and gather for a synodal listening session. A number of folks shared the deep pain they continue to experience as a result of the Vatican’s statement concerning gender identity, which seems outdated at best. A transgender teenager shared that in her former parish, she was told that she would be eligible for Confirmation only if she used her Baptismal name and dressed “appropriately” for the gender assigned at her birth.

On this Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ, during the month when we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month, I would like to reflect on the truth of our Faith: that we are the Body of Christ. Jesus loved and welcomed every person without exception. And as Jesus’ disciples, we are called to do the same! In the midst of pain, suffering, and sacrifices of many, in recent years, miracles have happened–within the Church and society and within the LGBTQ+ community. Although the dramatic change in attitudes toward LGBTQ+ folks recently was one of the fastest and most dramatic shifts in society, it didn’t happen overnight. Change began with fearless voices of love putting themselves on the line for the sake of the truth–the truth that sets us free.

A couple of years ago, I was invited by the New York City chapter of Call to Action to tell my coming out story as a gay priest. The event was hosted at the Sisters of Charity convent, just a few blocks from the Stonewall Inn. I remember taking an early morning walk over to the Inn and praying with deep gratitude for those courageous prophets with fearless love who sparked the miraculous revolution of resistance to the sin of hatred, exclusion, and oppression of gay folks. These courageous and fearless folks broke a cycle in which ignorance leads to fear, fear leads to hatred and violence and, so often, violence leads to death … even death on the Cross. The actions of our siblings at Stonewall broke this cycle: “Stop,” they said. “We don’t have to live this way.”

Another key moment that led to this amazing cultural shift was the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. In the fall of 1989, I was on a study sabbatical at Regis College of the University of Toronto, a few blocks from the city’s Gay Village. How wonderful it was for me – a closeted priest at the time – to enjoy going to gay restaurants and theater and parades. But I remember too, the broken bodies, perceived as “dead men walking,” the many moments demonstrating for medical aid and research, and those haunting stories of young men going home and telling their parents, with fearless love: “I’m gay and I’m dying of AIDS.”

But in those days, the world was also exposed to amazing men with fearless love, tenderly caring for one another, sacrificing for one another, while almost everyone else was running away. That courage, that love, and that caring had a huge effect in changing people’s hearts and destroying the myths, stereotypes, and false news that had been oppressing the LGBTQ+ community for centuries. They showed once again that we are the Body of Christ.

Another movement leading to our current moment highlights how genuine change always starts at the margins, on the peripheries, with the people, and with the Body of Christ. When I was pastor at St. Francis De Sales Church, Utica, New York, the local Catholic Charities agency, the Mayor’s office, the fire and police departments were planning a one-year memorial anniversary of 9/11, and I was invited to give the keynote address. Hundreds were expected to attend, and I was planning to reflect on resisting violence with nonviolent love.

One week before the event, there was a four-line notice in the Utica Observer-Dispatch announcing that our parish was to host a Mass for the LGBTQ+ Community. With that notice, a bomb went off: the Mayor and the police and fire department chiefs said that they would withdraw from the memorial event if Fr. Daley, who was hosting a Mass for the gay folks, was the keynote speaker! Twenty-four hours later, Catholic Charities contacted me and withdrew my invitation, saying that they really didn’t have a choice.

That Sunday, we held the Mass for the LGBTQ+ Community. We would have been thankful if 15 or 20 folks showed up. Imagine our happy shock and surprise when hundreds of folks attended: police and fire fighters, persons wearing rainbows and ribbons, filling the space to standing room only to support Utica’s gay community. I thanked the mayor and the police and fire chiefs for helping to boost attendance. The people in the community, the Body of Christ, with fearless love, are often well ahead of the leaders.

As we rejoice at the legal, social, and even religious advances that we’ve made in recent years, it’s hard to imagine that LGBTQ+ folks have become another political football, saturated with attitudes of hatred, lies, and violence, and fueling a growing political backlash against legal protections. Laws which would protect us from discrimination continue to fall in legislatures, while at the same time laws which promote discrimination multiply. According to the Center for American Progress, more than one-third of LGBTQ+ folks in the U.S. faced some sort of discrimination — often compounded by gender, race, religion, class, and other factors. Globally, hundreds of transgender people are murdered each year because of their gender identity, especially if they are people of color.

With fearless love, we are here and we are the Body of Christ! There’s no going back: you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube! You can’t hold back the spring! The journey to justice and liberation, for peace and the world as God intends, is a long one, but each of us can do our part: some plant the seeds, like the folks at Stonewall; some gather the harvest, like the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015. Little by little, fearless love moves us forward as Christ’s Body.

No matter how much we believe in the Real Presence of Jesus on the Altar Table, no matter how many times we go to Mass, no matter how devout we are — if we fail to be transformed into the Body of Christ outside the church, if we fail to become the Real Presence of Christ outside of church, then we fail to be truly Christian. And we fail to be truly Catholic.

St. Augustine tells us, we are to become what we receive, both individually and communally: We receive the Body of Christ, to become the Body of Christ! And we continue to do so as we celebrate Pride and continue on our journey to become that Body.

—Fr. Fred Daley, June 2, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...